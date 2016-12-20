From menorah lightings to festivals, Hanukkah happenings in Tampa Bay

Chopped Hanukkah

Find out who can make the best latkes at this competition with donut decorating, children's entertainment and lunch. $12, $6 children. Chabad of Pinellas County, 3696 Fisher Road, Palm Harbor. (727) 789-0408. 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Grand Hanukkah Celebration

Light up the night with Chabad at this annual celebration with a large menorah lighting, entertainment, face painting, hot latkes and donuts. Free. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. (813) 731-2977. 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Hanukkah Celebration

Celebrate the season with the lighting of a 10-foot menorah, potato latkes, singing Hanukkah songs, dancing, playing games and learning about traditions of the holiday. Bring your own menorah and candles to participate in a united lighting ceremony. Free. Beth-El Shalom Messianic Congregation, 6209 Congress St., New Port Richey. (727) 375-7502. 5 p.m. Saturday.

Hanukkah Celebration

Celebrate the season with the lighting of a 10-foot menorah, potato latkes, singing Hanukkah songs, dancing, playing games and learning about traditions of the holiday. Bring your own menorah and candles to participate in a united lighting ceremony. Free. Beth-El Shalom Messianic Congregation, 1701 29th Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 345-7777. 7 p.m. Dec. 30.

Hanukkah Celebration

Hosted by Chabad of Spring Hill, the event includes a menorah lighting, magic man Van Valin, Hanukkah-themed crafts and hot latkes. Free. Spring Hill Professional Center, 224-236 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill. (352) 600-2779. 5-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hanukkah Family Festival

Join the Chabad Jewish Center of Greater St. Petersburg for a celebration of unity among our community that includes a performance by the African High Flyers, Menorah lighting, face painting, latkes, donuts, dreidels, crafts, live music and appearances by mascots. Free. Sundial St. Pete, 151 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. (727) 344-4900. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hanukkah Fun Fest

A Hanukkah themed family festival with a laser show, balloon art, face painting, a 9-foot menorah, holiday crafts, hot latkes and chocolate gelt. Free. Winthrop Town Center, Corner of Bloomingdale Avenue and Providence Road at 11109 winthrop Market St., Riverview. (813) 571-8100. 6 p.m. Monday.

Hanukkah in the City

This celebration lights up the night in downtown Tampa's City Hall Plaza with a 15-foot menorah, professional break dancers, live music, popcorn, a latke demo by Publix, face painting, gyroscope, a balloon and spray paint artist, caricaturist, crafts and the Hebrew Academy Choir. Free. Tampa City Hall, 315 E Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. (813) 922-1723. 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Hanukkah Klezmer Festival

Chabad Jewish Discovery Center presents this festival with a 9-foot menorah, live Klezmer music by Fraylach Band, handmade New York style potato knishes and matzah ball soup. Free (food/drink additional). Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center. (813) 571-8100. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Hanukkah On Ice

The annual celebration with free ice skating to Jewish music, a menorah built entirely of balloons, face painting, hot latkes, donuts and balloon art. It is free, but RSVPs are required. Tampa Bay Skating Academy at Westfield Countryside, 27001 U.S. 19 N, Clearwater. (727) 789-0408. 6-8 p.m. Monday.

Hanukkah and the Tampa Bay Lightning

It's Jewish Heritage Night with a pre-game menorah lighting the Fort Thunder Alley at 6:45 p.m. A $35 terrace ticket includes a kosher meal and a gift. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. (813) 301-6600. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 29.

Menorah Lighting

Enjoy hot latkes, chocolate gelt and Hanukkah music at the lighting of a giant, 9-foot menorah. Free. Fishhawk Ranch Park Square, 16132 Churchview Drive, Lithia. (813) 571-8100. 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Night of 100 Menorahs

Bring a menorah to celebrate the Festival of Lights with song, games for children and a chicken dinner with potato latkes and matzo ball soup. $24; $18 members. Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. (352) 686-7034. 5 p.m. Saturday.

Pizza Menorah for Hanukkah

Chabad of Clearwater lights the 9-foot edible menorah made of pizza at this festival with music by the Freylekh Klezmer band, entertainment by Dallas the Fire Guy, dancing, singing, hot latkes, donuts, drinks, chocolate gelt, kosher pizza and gifts for children. Free. Surf Style Mega Store, 311 S Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. (727) 265-2770. 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Vodka Latke

The biggest social event of the year for young Jewish singles and couples is always held on Christmas Eve when the Christians are busy. This year it falls during Hanukkah so it's especially festive with music, food, games and a photo booth. Bring non-perishable food items, toys and household items to benefit Gulf Coast Jewish Family Community Services. $36 advance, $45 at the door. Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. (727) 539-3223. 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday.

Compiled by Kelly A. Stefani