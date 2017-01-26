Beautification project to shrink Clearwater's downtown gateway from four lanes to two

This triangle of land at Cleveland Street and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard is set to become the core of a more inviting area.

CLEARWATER — It's called the gateway to downtown, but the corridor leading up to the city's urban core doesn't give much of an entrance.

With cracked sidewalks, vacant buildings and virtually no landscaping, plans for renovations have sat dormant for a decade while other parts of the city took priority.

"It's not the safest conditions, nor is it the most inviting entry to downtown," said Frank Bellomo, an architectural consultant who worked on the first two phases of Cleveland Street beautification in 2008 and 2012.

Now the city is moving forward with a $6.5 million landscaping and road narrowing overhaul of the 1-mile stretch, which encompasses Cleveland Street east of Missouri Avenue and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard to Court Street. A centerpiece of the plan is the creation of a festival area in the triangle of land where Cleveland Street doglegs into Gulf-to-Bay.

The City Council has also approved paying Project for Public Spaces consultants $50,000 to identify a location to launch a mercado, a public market for vendors and events.

Community Redevelopment Agency director Seth Taylor said the consultants will host public forums and vendor surveys to determine if the mercado should be in the gateway's proposed festival area or another location near downtown.

"We want to start thinking about downtown in ways that can be attractive for people," Taylor said. "It's going to become a much more friendly environment for people to visit and walk and gather."

The plan, which the city paid Bellomo $25,000 to conceptualize, calls for shrinking the Cleveland Street and Gulf to Bay segments from four traffic lanes to two; adding separated bike lanes; large shade trees and flowers; pedestrian crossings and specialty paving.

The festival area, surrounded by traffic, would be renovated to have a public plaza, space for food trucks, landscaping and a redesigned roadway to cater to pedestrians.

Taylor said even if consultants choose another location for the mercado, the festival area, which currently has one small building that used to be a car rental office, will still be used for public gatherings and events.

"It will be much safer for pedestrians," Taylor said. "Giving it that road diet, turning it into what's called a complete street, a street that's for everyone, for pedestrians, bikes, vehicle transit, it will give it more of a neighborhood feel."

Taylor said this project's success could also help the city meet its ongoing but elusive goal of attracting healthy investment and business downtown.

It follows the Bluff/Coachman Park draft master plan unveiled by consultants in November, which includes an overhaul of the waterfront layout to attract more visitors and entice retail, restaurant and businesses to set up shop.

Funding for the Cleveland Street project will primarily come from $6 million of Penny for Pinellas tax money already set aside. The City Council will have to approve the final design and budget before construction begins.

Council member Hoyt Hamilton compared the Cleveland Street beautification and narrowing to Beach Walk, the landscaped promenade between Clearwater Beach's sand and the roadway credited with prompting the redevelopment boom there.

He said if the council doesn't act now, redevelopment will never come.

"We only have control over what is ours, which is streets and right of ways," Hamilton said. "I do believe 10 years from now we'll be looking at this stretch of roadway with having vibrant business and traffic and action in an area that has been begging for it for years."

Contact Tracey McManus at tmcmanus@tampabay.com or (727) 445-4151. Follow @TroMcManus.