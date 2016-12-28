Chicago developer buys long-abandoned Strand building in downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER — After eight years of the Strand high-rise was left deteriorating and abandoned at the gateway to downtown, a Chicago developer has bought the tower with plans for residential and retail development.

GlenStar Properties, which did not respond to requests for comment, is planning an apartment complex with 10,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space in what is currently the shell of a 15-story building, according to Eric Page, an attorney for the previous owner.

The Municipal Code Enforcement Board last week agreed to drop the $226,000 lien on the Strand on the condition that the new buyers follow through and complete their development project within 30 months.

"The citizens have been putting up with this, and the only satisfaction they're going to get is not maybe having to see it in 21/2 years from now," said code board member Robert Prast. "The current owner is probably just laughing up his sleeve at us. It needs to get done, but it's not right."

The sale, which Page said closed Dec. 19, comes after countless failed development deals, a lawsuit against the city by its previous owners and regular complaints against the city's largest eyesore.

Espacio USA, an arm of the wealthy Spanish real estate firm Immobiliaria Espacio, bought the Strand in 2004 with plans to build luxury condos.

They started work gutting the building, but construction stopped in 2008 when the economy tanked and Espacio left it to fall apart. It became a hot spot for vandals and the homeless, and the city began fining the owners $250 a day for code violations.

Although Espacio's deputy chairman, Juan Villar-Mir De Fuentes, has a net worth of $3.3 billion and in 2011 was given the title of "marquis" by the king of Spain, the company has only paid $120,000 in fines, with $226,00 outstanding.

In 2015, Espacio filed a federal lawsuit against the city after officials declared it an unsafe structure and issued a demolition order. Page, who represents Espacio but spoke for the buyer and seller at the code board meeting, said the lawsuit would be dropped this week after board members agreed to waive the liens.

The code enforcement board approved a similar lien forgiveness deal in February for another prospective buyer, Davenport's Investors Realty, but that firm's plan for a 155-unit apartment and townhome complex stalled when it couldn't raise capital and the sale fell through.

Code enforcement board member Mike Riordon also said he was reluctant to reward Espacio, a company that has slighted the city over the years with code violations and a lawsuit. But he said that with such a key property at the gateway to downtown finally secured with a sale and development deal, the city must do what it can to help it succeed.

"This is like a big thorn in our side, but think about when the thorn gets pulled out," Riordon said. "It feels better. This is as good as it's ever going to get."

