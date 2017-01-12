St. Petersburg ponders options for Manhattan Casino's next chapter

The city seized the struggling Sylvia’s restaurant in June.

ST. PETERSBURG — For seven months, a fabled building in Midtown has sat empty.

Now competing visions for resurrecting the Manhattan Casino are in the hands of city officials.

A decision on the next chapter in the building's life might come this month.

Since the city seized the struggling Sylvia's restaurant in June after its owner fell behind on rent payments, the iconic building that once hosted jazz icons like Cab Calloway, Sarah Vaughn and Duke Ellington has been the subject of bitter recriminations.

Larry Newsome, whose company ran Sylvia's, a soul food restaurant modeled after the famous Harlem eatery, fought the city's takeover in court after slumping sales led to him fall behind on the rent.

That case was resolved in the city's favor in October, city attorneys say.

But the city's action angered some in the black community.

Last summer, community activist the Rev. Manuel Sykes urged civil disobedience, saying city officials were trying to gentrify the area.

And Terri Lipsey Scott, board chairwoman of the Carter G. Woodson Museum, led an attempt to expand the museum into the space, saying the historic space deserved to be commemorated as a civic space, not a restaurant.

But city officials persevered with their plan to find another tenant to run a restaurant and event space in the two-story property at 642 22nd St. S.

After a request for proposals, two bids came back. The city may make a decision as soon as next week.

George Gomillion runs a Gulfport restaurant, George's Grill, and works with disabled children at Disston Academy as a teaching assistant.

He wants to combine those talents by opening a soul food restaurant that would train disabled young adults for the restaurant business.

Gomillion, who ran local nightclubs in the past, said he would draw music acts to the second floor, but also wants to stage talent shows for his disabled workers.

"So they can show off some of their talents," he said.

Gomillion's proposal asks for $160,000 in city and state grants for building improvements, equipment and training.

If he wins the bid, Gomillion said he can be open for business within a few months.

The problem with Sylvia's, he said, was portions that were too small and food that wasn't flavorful enough.

The other proposal is a the product of two competing bidders that decided to combine forces: The Bright Community Trust and Heavy's Soul Food and Moore Eventful.

Frank Wells, whose nonprofit Venture House is part of the Bright Community Trust, had wanted to start a restaurant incubator in Midtown, a place to create jobs that aren't easily outsourced and can be obtained by ex-offenders.

When he heard Kendrick Scott of Heavy's Soul Food and Tiffany Moore, an event planner, were also contemplating a bid, he approached them and they decided to submit a joint proposal.

Heavy's would be the restaurant, but part of the kitchen space would be devoted to training and entrepreneurship, Wells said.

St. Petersburg College has expressed interest in providing some of the training, he said.

"It's a job creator and economic development project," Wells said.

For Scott, opening a restaurant in the fabled Manhattan Casino represents the next step to a food truck business launched in September 2014.

"You keep building relationships with the community and the money will come," he said. "People are already familiar with the food."

The truck serves oxtails, ribs and other soul food staples in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Sarasota, Scott said.

Moore will attract music and other entertainment to the second floor.

The group is asking city for about $1 million in rent and property tax incentives as well as infrastructure improvements, Wells said.

The city is evaluating both proposals and expects to make a decision soon, said Mayor Rick Kriseman's spokesman Ben Kirby.

Contact Charlie Frago at cfrago@tampabay.com or (727)893-8459. Follow@CharlieFrago.