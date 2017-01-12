City to revamp downtown Clearwater plan for more lenient code, zoning rules

CLEARWATER — Lina Teixeira has a plan for promoting her wearable art boutique on Cleveland Street, but first she has to figure out how to cut through all the government red tape.

She wanted to roll clothes racks out on the sidewalk to show off her inventory, but that would be against city code. She'd like to bring out a small bistro table to sit and chat with customers, but that's not allowed either.

And because the rules are so stringent, the only sign she's hung to advertise her business is a paper poster taped to the inside of her front door's glass.

"The rules are so strict that I'm waiting for them to loosen up because I'm not going to invest that kind of money because I know the city isn't going to go for it," Teixeira said. "At this stage where, downtown Clearwater is, for a merchant it's challenging. This is not the time to curtail us."

With outdated zoning and planning rules earning Clearwater a reputation as a difficult place to do business, city officials are rewriting its 13-year-old downtown redevelopment plan to be more lenient. It is yet another layer in the city's ongoing effort to revitalize its core business district, which is still plagued with empty storefronts and inconsistent foot traffic.

Senior Planner Mark Parry said the goal is to rewrite the 350-page plan to resolve two major barriers downtown prospects have faced: overbearing parking requirements for changes of uses and a mandatory development review process that costs business owners about $700 and a month of their time.

But Parry said these changes are only one piece of the broader effort city officials are working on to boost its downtown core. He said he's heard the refrain that Clearwater is a difficult place to set up shop but there are other factors unrelated to zoning codes.

"We can work on a few things, but there's a lot of factors out there," he said.

Downtown Development Board Chairman Paris Morfopoulos, owner of One Stoppe Shoppe, said "it's a recurring theme that I hear from people that it's just difficult to do business," but without being able to provide examples of specific problems, said it could be more of a tone over downtown.

He said he hopes the new downtown plan includes less stringent rules for signs and fewer parking requirements for all uses, whether it's a restaurant, bar or boutique.

La Fondita de Leo owner Leonardo Caicedo said he had few problems taking over the vacant building at 528 Cleveland St. in May, mainly because it had previously been used as a restaurant.

But he said he would like to see the city work more to promote downtown businesses in the same way it promotes Clearwater Beach.

Despite the issues she's had with exposing her business, Teixeira said she feels a change coming to downtown. The city's focus on revitalization has made her optimistic enough to buy a condo downtown, where she plans to move from Dunedin after her teenage son graduates high school.

Because she can not depend on the weak foot traffic, Teixeira has pulled clientele from Dunedin, Tampa and St. Petersburg, which she believes can help bring non-residents to the urban core.

But having more freedom to draw attention to her business could go far, she said.

"We have three thriving downtowns within miles of here and we need to look at their models and learn from them," she said. "I have so much hope for downtown Clearwater. I can feel the excitement coming. But it would really be helpful if the city would just say to the merchants, 'Let us just let you do your thing.'"

