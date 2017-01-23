Carbs play a key role, so don't cut them all out

If you are starting off the new year with good intentions, making exercise a part of your life, it would be a good idea to remind yourself of the important role that carbohydrates play in supporting that activity. Every cell in our body uses carbohydrates for energy.

It seems many people tend to equate carbohydrates with weight gain and try to avoid them like the plague. Studies tell us that fatigue and a decrease in performance are associated with low-carbohydrate diets. When it comes to exercising, carbohydrates are considered to be the most efficient source of energy of all the nutrients.

When the body does not receive adequate carbohydrates, it is forced to get fuel for exercising from protein, which can be broken down to create glucose to produce energy. However, the main role of protein is not to supply fuel for energy, but to build and repair muscles. Protein and amino acids are known as the building blocks of muscle. When protein is forced into helping supply fuel, its ability to build and repair muscles that are broken down while exercising is reduced.

Simple versus complex

Carbs have gotten a bad rap for a very long time. You will even hear them referred to as "the bad carbs." It is true that all carbohydrates are not created equal.

Simple carbs, which are quick to digest, are basically sugars with very little fiber, very little nutritional value and a lot of calories, which puts them on the "limited eating" list. They include table sugar, corn syrup, candy, fruit juices, bread and pasta made with white four, all baked goods made with white flour, most packaged cereals and soda.

Complex carbs are "the good guys." They have the nutrients our bodies need, and because they are high in fiber and digest slowly, they are more filling, which helps with weight control. They include less-processed grains such as whole wheat pasta and quinoa, brown rice, oatmeal and beans. Fiber-rich fruits such as berries, apples and bananas also are considered complex carbs, as are fiber-rich vegetables such as broccoli, carrots and leafy greens.

Check with your doctor before starting a new exercise program. Sally Anderson is happy to hear from readers but can't respond to individual inquiries. Contact her at slafit@tampabay.rr.com.