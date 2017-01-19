Five-Spice Chicken Breast in Orange Broth packs protein, flavor

Eating healthy on a budget and tight schedule means the boneless skinless chicken breast makes frequent appearances on our dinner table. It's a smart choice as a lean protein: One cup of cubed chicken breast has 43 grams of protein yet only 5 grams of fat.

But the chicken breast story goes beyond protein. White meat chicken provides a sizable chunk of our daily requirements for several vitamins and minerals, most notably B-6, niacin, phosphorous and selenium, and smaller quantities of a slew of others. Impressive stats from the cut of meat that goes on sale about every four weeks and freezes so well that you can stock up when it does.

The problem with the chicken breast is that it is so mild and low-fat (read: low-flavor) that it can become "blah." The lower fat also puts this protein at high risk for drying out. Today's recipe solves both those problems.

Five-Spice Chicken in Orange Broth starts on the stovetop and then finishes in the oven, bathed in an aromatic orange juice broth.

If you don't have five-spice blend on hand, I suggest it as a worthy purchase, because its warm spicy flavors (think ginger, anise and cinnamon) add depth to many dishes. Another recommended purchase: an instant-read thermometer. A final tip: Most chicken breasts are larger than one serving. Consider serving the meat already sliced on a platter, and you'll find that two or three breasts will easily feed a family of four.

Food Network star Melissa d'Arabian is an expert on healthy eating on a budget. She is the author of the cookbook "Supermarket Healthy."