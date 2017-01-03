Florida Hospital Carrollwood upgrades surgical center

Dr. Ravindra Patel tell guests about spine surgery procedures during a tour of the operating rooms following the ribbon-cutting for the new Surgical Tower at Florida Hospital Carrollwood.

CARROLLWOOD —When Florida Hospital Carrollwood started designing its new Surgical Tower, the surgeons who will use it were given a chance to help create it.

"We created a special room and mocked it up like a surgery room with table, ceiling mounted lights and more," said Joe Johnson, Florida Hospital President and CEO. "Then we invited them to give us their impression."

That input helped create a 100,000-square-foot Surgical Tower that will open for use in mid-January in the hospital at 7171 N Dale Mabry Highway.

More than 200 physicians, staff members, business partners and community members recently gathered for tours of the $71-million project, which broke ground two years ago.

The center includes 45,200 square feet of new construction and more than 51,000 square feet of renovation, encompassing 11 surgical suites, a waiting room, pre-admission testing and other amenities. The Central Sterile processing department was updated and expanded with freshly sterilized and wrapped surgical supplies able to be transported by an adjacent elevator directly to the surgical area.

Florida Hospital Carrollwood, which originally opened in 1961 as a community hospital, is now a 120-bed facility that is part of the Adventist Health System, a faith-based health care organization headquartered in Altamonte Springs.

Johnson said the hospital is known for its spine care but the doctors do a lot of surgeries for joints, knees, hips, shoulders, bariatric as well as general surgery in gynecology and urology. Some surgery will use robotics.

With the new Surgical Tower, 11 patients can have surgery at one time and that eventually will expand to 12, Johnson said, adding about 20 surgeries a day are performed.

"This facility is so we can make health care better for our community," said Dr. Ravindra Patel, chief of staff who has served at the hospital for 30 years.

An endoscopy suite, cystoscopy suite and an expanded and renovated pharmacy are planned for future phases of the project.

Contact Lenora Lake at hillsnews@tampabay.com.