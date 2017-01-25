Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Police end probe into suspicious death at Moffitt Cancer Center

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 12:24pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

Police this week ended their investigation into a "suspicious" death at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa after the Hillsborough County medical examiner determined the man died of natural causes.

Hermon Biddines, 65, died while undergoing treatment for oral cancer at Moffitt in November. The medical examiner initially believed Biddines died of an overdose of oxycodone and oxymorphone and classified his death a homicide, according to a University of South Florida police report.

But after making new findings in January, the medical examiner concluded Biddines had died from sepsis related to his cancer.

The case made headlines in November after prosecutors filed court documents seeking access to Biddines' medical records and pharmacy history.

Police end probe into suspicious death at Moffitt Cancer Center 01/25/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 12:24pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...