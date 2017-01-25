Police end probe into suspicious death at Moffitt Cancer Center

Police this week ended their investigation into a "suspicious" death at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa after the Hillsborough County medical examiner determined the man died of natural causes.

Hermon Biddines, 65, died while undergoing treatment for oral cancer at Moffitt in November. The medical examiner initially believed Biddines died of an overdose of oxycodone and oxymorphone and classified his death a homicide, according to a University of South Florida police report.

But after making new findings in January, the medical examiner concluded Biddines had died from sepsis related to his cancer.

The case made headlines in November after prosecutors filed court documents seeking access to Biddines' medical records and pharmacy history.