Hernando Blood Mobile for Jan. 27

LifeSouth Community Blood Center will have blood drives at the following off-site locations during the coming week:

Jan. 27: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Jan. 28: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Big Lots, 2384 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Jan. 29: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christian Church in the Wildwood, 10051 Country Road, north of Weeki Wachee; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 13485 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill; 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sam's Club, 13360 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill; 2 to 4 p.m., Target, 3101 Aerial Way, south of Brooksville.

Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Timber Pines clubhouse, 6872 Timber Pines Blvd., Spring Hill.

Jan. 31: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Boze Family Chiropractic, 495 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Killingsworth Insurance, 19259 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville; 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 13300 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill.

Feb. 1: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's Office, 18900 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville; noon to 3 p.m., Lakewood Plaza, 395 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 4 to 8 p.m., Hardee's, 6292 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee.

Feb. 2: 9 to 11:30 a.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; noon to 5 p.m., Bene's Career Academy, 698 S Broad St., Brooksville.

The blood center, at 12395 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donors must be 16 or older (16-year-olds must have written parental consent). All donors must present photo identification. For information, call (352) 596-2002.