Hernando Bloodmobile for Dec. 23

LifeSouth Community Blood Center will have blood drives at the following off-site locations during the coming week.

Dec. 23: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oak Hill Hospital, 11375 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill; 10 a.m. to noon, Sam's Club, 13360 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill; noon to 7 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 1 to 5 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles Weeki Wachee Aerie 4372, 8263 Cortez Blvd., Weeki Wachee.

Dec. 24: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

Dec. 25: Closed for Christmas.

Dec. 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sam's Club, 13360 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill.

Dec. 27: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 13300 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

Dec. 28: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lakewood Plaza, 4395 Commercial Drive, Spring Hill.

Dec. 29: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hernando County Family YMCA, 1300 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill.

The blood center, at 12395 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donors must be 16 or older (16-year-olds must have written parental consent). All donors must present photo identification. For information, call (352) 596-2002.