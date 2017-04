Hernando Bloodmobile for Feb. 24

LifeSouth Community Blood Center will have blood drives at the following off-site locations during the coming week.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Hernando High School, 700 Bell Ave., Brooksville; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Feb. 25: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Goodwill Industries, 4750 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Feb. 26: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 475 North Ave. W, Brooksville; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hernando Sportsman's Club, 16121 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee; 1 to 5 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

Feb. 27: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sam's Club, 13360 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill.

Feb. 28: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 13300 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

March 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hernando County Family YMCA, 1300 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Regions Bank, 1290 Broad St., Brooksville; 2 to 7 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

March 2: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Accuform, 16228 Flight Path Drive, south of Brooksville; 4:30 to 7 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

The blood center, at 12395 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donors must be 16 or older (16-year-olds must have written parental consent). All donors must present photo identification. For information, call (352) 596-2002.