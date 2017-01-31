Hernando Bloodmobile for Feb. 3

LifeSouth Community Blood Center will have blood drives at the following off-site locations during the coming week.

Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mariner Village Center, 11092 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill; 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 1 to 4 p.m., Hernando County Utilities, 15400 Wiscon Road, west of Brooksville.

Feb. 4: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Register Chevrolet & RV Center, 14181 Cortez Blvd., west of Brooksville; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville; 1:30 to 6 p.m., Sunrise Plaza, 31100 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor West.

Feb. 5: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Forest Oaks Lutheran Church, 8555 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill; 2 to 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 3 to 6 p.m., Sam's Club, 13360 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill.

Feb. 6: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 13300 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 5 to 8:30 p.m., High Point community clubhouse, 12249 Club House Road, High Point.

Feb. 8: 8 to 11:30 a.m., Brookridge community clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brookridge; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Access Health Care, 14690 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill; noon to 5 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 2 to 5 p.m., Barclay Crossing, 14371 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill.

Feb. 9: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Central High School, 14075 Ken Austin Parkway, west of Brooksville.

The blood center, at 12395 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donors must be 16 or older (16-year-olds must have written parental consent). All donors must present photo identification. For information, call (352) 596-2002.