Hernando Bloodmobile for Jan. 13

Bloodmobile locations

LifeSouth Community Blood Center will have blood drives at the following off-site locations during the coming week.

Jan. 13: 9 a.m. to noon, AutoNation Ford, 7200 Broad St., Brooksville; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Hernando County Department of Public Works, 1525 E Jefferson St., Brooksville; noon to 7 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Bayfront Health Brooksville, 17240 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.

Jan. 14: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lowe's, 4780 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Marshalls department store, 7143 Coastal Blvd., west of Brooksville.

Jan. 15: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grace World Outreach Church, 20366 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 1:30 to 5 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

Jan. 16: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 2:30 to 6 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heron Point Health and Rehabilitation, 1445 Howell Ave., Brooksville.

Jan. 17: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 13300 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

Jan. 18: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Alumi-Guard, 2401 Corporate Blvd., south of Brooksville; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wellington at Seven Hills clubhouse, 400 Wexford Blvd., Spring Hill; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Walgreens, 4096 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill.

Jan. 19: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Springstead High School, 3000 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill.

The blood center, at 12395 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donors must be 16 or older (16-year-olds must have written parental consent). All donors must present photo identification. For information, call (352) 596-2002.