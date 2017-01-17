Hernando Bloodmobile for Jan. 20

LifeSouth Community Blood Center will have blood drives at the following off-site locations during the coming week.

Jan. 20: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Springstead High School, 3300 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill; 4 to 9 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville.

Jan. 21: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor.

Jan. 22: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 9344 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 200 Mount Fair Ave., Brooksville; 1:30 to 5 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 1:30 to 4 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Jan. 23: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sam's Club, 13360 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill.

Jan. 24: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Glen Lakes Country Club, 9000 Glen Lakes Blvd., north of Weeki Wachee; noon to 2 p.m., Pasco-Hernando State College North Campus, 11415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Brooksville; 3 to 6 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 4:30 to 7 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Jan. 25: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hernando County Government Center, 20 N Main St., Brooksville; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lakewood Plaza, 4395 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Jan. 26: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Moss Chiropractic Clinic, 1377 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill; 1 to 7 p.m., Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 13165 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill; 3 to 6 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

The blood center, at 12395 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donors must be 16 or older (16-year-olds must have written parental consent). All donors must present photo identification. For information, call (352) 596-2002.