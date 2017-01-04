Hernando Bloodmobile for Jan. 6

LifeSouth Community Blood Center will have blood drives at the following off-site locations during the coming week.

Jan. 6: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Subway, 19438 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Jan. 7: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunrise Plaza, 31100 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor West.

Jan. 8: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1214 Broad St., Brooksville; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wesleyan Church, 22319 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville; 1:30 to 5 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Target, 3101 Aerial Way, south of Brooksville.

Jan. 9: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 1485 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Jan. 10: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Builders FirstSource, 904 W Jefferson St., Brooksville; 3 to 6 p.m., Walmart, 7305 Broad St., Brooksville; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Walmart, 13300 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill.

Jan. 11: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lakewood Plaza, 4395 Commercial Way, Spring Hill; 3 to 5 p.m., Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative, 10004 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill.

Jan. 12: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Southwest Florida Water Management District, 2379 Broad St., south of Brooksville; 1 to 5 p.m., Air Force Recruiting Office, 7030 Coastal Blvd., Spring Hill.

The blood center, at 12395 Cortez Blvd., Spring Hill, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Donors must be 16 or older (16-year-olds must have written parental consent). All donors must present photo identification. For information, call (352) 596-2002.