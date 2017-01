Government meetings

Here is a listing of public meetings scheduled for this week:

Saturday

Hernando County Arts Council, planning workshop, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hernando County Mining Association Enrichment Center, 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville. Agenda: Development of a long-term strategic operating plan for the council. Public invited.

Wednesday

Brooksville Vision Foundation, 4 p.m., City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.