Hernando Vendors for Dec. 30

Vendors

• The Friends of Weeki Wachee are seeking vendors for the group's Yard Sale at Weeki Wachee from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 6 and 7. The sale will be at the south end of the parking lot at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, 6131 Commercial Way, Weeki Wachee. Vendor spaces are $25 for one day or $40 for both. Call (352) 592-5656.

• Vendors are being sought for the Train, Collectible and Hobby Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. Vendor spaces are $30 and include an 8-foot table. For information, call Joe at (727) 244-1341 or visit regalrailways.com.

• Sponsors and vendors are needed for the annual Greek Food and Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. The event includes Greek food, pastries, craft beer and Greek wine, music, dance performances, a kids zone, a toga run and Vendor Village. For information, call Richard at (352) 345-6190 or Emily at (352) 650-0307 or visit HCGreekFestival.com.

• The Historic Hernando Preservation Society is seeking vendors, demonstrators and artisans for the annual Heritage Day Festival and Historic Home Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the 1885 Train Depot, 70 Russell St., Brooksville. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include entertainment at the gazebo, bake sales, a silent auction, games, vendors along the Good Neighbor Trail, demonstrations, re-enactors and other activities. Vendor spaces are $30. Free for demonstrators and those who intend to display, act out, enrich or teach attendees, but registration is required. For information about vendor and demonstrator sign-ups, visit historichernandopreservationsociety.org/heritage-day or call Mary Moses at (813) 470-0085 or Don Moses at (813) 470-0074.