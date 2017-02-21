Hernando Vendors for Feb. 24

• Exhibitors and food vendors are needed for the 33rd annual Art in the Park festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 11 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 at Tom Varn Park, 306 Darby Lane, Brooksville. Exhibitor fees are $150 for fine art and $125 for crafts. An electric hookup is $25 if reserved by Feb. 27; after that date, the cost is $50. 28. Food vendor spaces are $175 (10 by 10 feet) for a single product; $275 (10 by 15) for a multi-product/full service menu; additional spaces, $50. A 115-volt electric hookup is $25; a 220-volt hookup is $50 (vendors must provide all wiring), and snack on the trail spaces (10 by 10; tents only) are $100. For applications or information, visit hernandoarts.org or call Jan Knowles at (352) 279-5182.

• Non-food vendors are needed for People Helping People's second annual Nature Coast Chili Cook-off from noon to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Lake House, 1202 Kenlake Ave., Spring Hill. Vendor spaces are $25. Bring your own table/tent. For information, call (352) 686-4466.

• Crafters and vendors are being sought for St. Joan of Arc Columbiettes Auxiliary 11317's Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 in the parish hall, 13485 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Tables (8 feet) are $20. For information, contact Ellen at (352) 515-0380 or ellenbjimenez@gmail.com.

• Vendors are needed for the United Methodist Men's annual flea market from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 18 at First United Methodist Church, 9344 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Vendor spaces available include: slots inside fellowship hall (includes two 6-foot tables), $25; parking lot/sheltered space (no tables), $25; parking lot open space (no tables), $15. For information, call Bill Gamlin at (352) 556-4285.

• Non-food vendors are needed for the 24th annual Jewish Food Festival from noon to 4 p.m. March 26 at Temple Beth David, 13158 Antelope St., Spring Hill. Spaces are $30. For information or to reserve a space, send email to mshaw111@tampabay.rr.com.

• Artists and crafters are being sought for the annual Brookridge Art Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5 at the Brookridge clubhouse, 8161 Hampton St., Brookridge. Tables are $10 for non-members; free for Brookridge members. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Jackie at (352) 596-2073.

• Sponsors, as well as food and arts and crafts vendors, are needed for the first Hispanic Heritage Festival from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Lake House, 1202 Kenlake Ave., Spring Hill. The event is sponsored by the Miss Hispanic Queen of Hernando County along with the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department. Miss Hispanic Queen of Hernando County, a nonprofit organization, was founded and is dedicated to creating cultural awareness and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Hernando County. The event will include entertainment and activities for children. For vendor information, call Vivian Rivera at (352) 346-3531 or send email to MissHispanicQueen@yahoo.com.