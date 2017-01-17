Hernando Vendors for Jan. 20

• Crafters are needed for the Ridge Manor Day craft show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor. Vendor spaces are $15 for a 10- by 10-foot area. For information, call Faye Henderson, (352) 608-4339.

• Sponsors and vendors are being sought for the annual Greek Food and Music Festival, which will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 and 4 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Hernando County Fairgrounds, 6436 Broad St., Brooksville. The event will include Greek food, pastries, craft beer and Greek wine, music, dance performances, a kids zone, a toga run and Vendor Village. For information, call Richard at (352) 345-6190 or Emily at (352) 650-0307 or visit HCGreekFestival.com.

• The Historic Hernando Preservation Society is seeking vendors, demonstrators and artisans for the annual Heritage Day Festival and Historic Home Tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the 1885 Train Depot, 70 Russell St., Brooksville. The event, which is free and open to the public, will include entertainment at the gazebo, bake sales, a silent auction, games, vendors along the Good Neighbor Trail, demonstrations, re-enactors and other activities. Vendor spaces are $30. Free for demonstrators and those who intend to display, act out, enrich or teach those in attendance, but registration is required. For information about vendor and demonstrator sign-ups, visit historichernandopreservationsociety.org/heritage-day or call Mary Moses at (813) 470-0085 or Don Moses at (813) 470-0074.

• Non-food vendors are needed for People Helping People's second annual Nature Coast Chili Cook-off from noon to 4 p.m. March 11 at the Lake House, 1202 Kenlake Ave., Spring Hill. Vendor spaces are $25. Bring your own table/tent. For information, call (352) 686-4466.

• Crafters and vendors are being sought for St. Joan of Arc Columbiettes Auxiliary 11317's Craft and Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 in the parish hall, 13485 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill. Tables (8 feet) are $20. For information, contact Ellen at (352) 515-0380 or ellenbjimenez@gmail.com.