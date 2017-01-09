Hometown North Pinellas

Dunedin Concert Band recognized for 2016 Best of Dunedin Award Performing Arts

The Dunedin Concert Band has been selected for the 2016 Best of Dunedin Award in the Performing Arts Group category by the Dunedin Award Program. Each year, the Dunedin Award Program identifies companies that have achieved marketing success in their local community and business category.

Clearwater Community Woman's Club names Volunteer of the Year

Kay Estock was named Volunteer of the Year for the Clearwater Community Woman's Club. Estock has been an active member for eight years. She previously served as arts department chair and on the executive board as first vice president, and currently is third vice president in charge of membership. Estock is also very active in other volunteer organizations including Clothes for Kids, the Morton Plant/Mease Roebling Society, the Planter's Association and Quantum Leap Farm.

Pinellas couple celebrates 74th anniversary

Bernard Chilton, 98, and Jeanelle Chilton, 93, celebrated their 74th anniversary Jan. 8. The couple, who married in Muncie, Ind. while Bernard was stationed in Jacksonville, have three children, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. They live in Oldsmar after spending more than 60 years in Dunedin.

New Star Masonic Lodge officers installed

Star Masonic Lodge No. 78, 1145 Highland Ave, Largo, held its 141st Annual Installation of Lodge Officers this month. The new Lodge Officers for 2017 are James Charrette, Worshipful Master; Timothy Clark, Jr., Senior Warden; Mark Benson, Junior Warden; Robert Davidson, Secretary; Roy Terepka, Treasurer; Michael Lester, Senior Deacon; Michael O'Roarke, Junior Deacon; Brian Jeffries, Senior Steward; Nathaniel Scelszi, Sr., Junior Steward; John Hickey, Chaplain; and Edward Logan, Tyler.