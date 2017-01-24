Hometown North Pinellas

Fifth-Grader picked as Safety Harbor Kiwanis Student of the Month: Arabelle Calderon, a fifth-grader at Safety Harbor Elementary School, was honored by the Safety Harbor Kiwanis Club as student of the month for December. She was selected based on demonstrating responsibility, respectfulness and exceeding expectations. She is active in the multi-culture club and chorus, and is a part of the Safety Patrol.

Fourth-graders win Dunedin MLK Essay contest: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School fourth-graders Katherine McKenzie and Ella Dieters won Dunedin's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest. The topic of this year's contest was "How Can I Help the World Be More Unified?" Each student will read her essay in front of the Dunedin City Commission.

Mease recognized as 'Baby Friendly' hospital: A worldwide breastfeeding initiative has again recognized Mease Countryside Hospital as a "Baby-Friendly" facility. The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative was launched in 1991 by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children's Fund and is a global effort to implement practices that protect, promote and support breastfeeding. The Maternity Center at Mease offers breastfeeding mothers the information, skills and support needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding their babies.

Morton Plant and St. Anthony's re-accredited for breast care programs: The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers has recognized the high quality and broad spectrum of breast health services available at both Morton Plant and St. Anthony's hospitals by re-accrediting their respective breast care programs. The programs are the only two in Pinellas County with the NAPBC accreditation. Breast centers accredited by NAPBC are "held to the highest standards of care for patients with diseases of the breast," according to the accrediting body's website.