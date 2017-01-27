Hometown North Pinellas

St. Cecelia students win at STEM Fair

More than 100 students participated in the Diocese of St. Petersburg STEM Fair held at Bishop McLaughlin High School. St. Cecelia School seventh-graders took the three top awards. Gabrielle Grant received a first-place medal in the category of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Mikayla Lachowicz received first in Physics and Astronomy and Justin Ming second in Intelligent Machines, Robotics, and Systems Software.

St. Cecelia students participate in Empty Bowls project

Second-grade students of St. Cecelia participated in the Empty Bowls Project, designed to raise money to feed the hungry and increase awareness of hunger by advocating arts education. The second-graders created turtle designs with the help of the school's art teacher, Andrea Wilkinson, and then painted the designs on their bowls. The bowls were sold for a cost of $25 and the proceeds were donated to We Feed the Poor, an organization that helps feed the hungry in Haiti.

Clearwater Cadet marches in inauguration

Cadet Miguel Cruz of Clearwater marched in the 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade for President Donald Trump. Cruz is a 2014 graduate of East Lake High School and is a member of the Air Force Academy's Cadet Squadron 35. He was one of 83 Air Force Academy cadets who marched the 1.7 mile route from the Capitol to the White House.

Clearwater employees, volunteers create Pop-Up Marina

Clearwater city employees and volunteers painted sidewalk extensions, crosswalks and installed benches along Fort Harrison Avenue as part of the Pop-Up North Marina Community Streets experiment. The Pop-Up North Marina project features temporary installations on top of several existing streets in the North Marina area that has a boundary of Nicholson Street to the north, Osceola Avenue to the west, the Pinellas Trail to the east and Georgia Street to the south. The installations feature traffic calming, protected areas for pedestrians and bicyclists, sidewalk extensions, on-street parking, enhanced landscaping, flower planters designed by residents, benches and painted pavement art. The two-month long installation will test recommendations from the North Marina Area Master Plan to evaluate how it works and if permanent changes should be made.