Hometown Pinellas

SUNSTAR PARAMEDICS COLLECTS TOYS, FOOD: Sunstar Paramedics, the 911 ambulance transport service for Pinellas County residents, stuffed an ambulance with toys and canned food as part of a Toys for Tots Tampa Bay and RCS Food Bank this month. Sunstar collected an estimated $5,000-$6,000 worth of toys and about $250 of food.

TAMPA BAY BEACHES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RECOGNIZED: The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce became a Visit Florida Certified Travel Information Center this month. Visit Florida research indicates that visitors who stop at official information centers stay longer and invest more money into their Florida vacation based on the information and experience they receive at one of these facilities.

RETIRED PINELLAS COUNTY TEACHER RECOGNIZED FOR EFFORTS WITH DISABLED: Carol Dinsdale, retired Pinellas County teacher of students with emotional behavioral disorders, was recently honored with the Landis Stetler Award at the 2016 State Council for Exceptional Children Conference in Sarasota. The award was presented to Dinsdale for a lifetime of achievements and contributions to the education of children and youth with exceptionalities. Dinsdale taught for 25 years at Mount Vernon Elementary in St. Petersburg. She currently works as a behavior/curriculum intervention specialist at Calvary Kids Care.

EDIBLE PEACE PATCH PROJECT RECEIVES GRANT: The Penny Hoarder presented the St. Petersburg-based Edible Peace Patch Project with a $10,000 check during a volunteer day. The Edible Peace Patch Project is a community-based organization that maintains and installs educational gardens in Title I elementary schools in Pinellas County.