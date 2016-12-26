Mostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy76° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Hometown Pinellas

  • Times Staff

Monday, December 26, 2016 11:08am

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged

    SUNSTAR PARAMEDICS COLLECTS TOYS, FOOD: Sunstar Paramedics, the 911 ambulance transport service for Pinellas County residents, stuffed an ambulance with toys and canned food as part of a Toys for Tots Tampa Bay and RCS Food Bank this month. Sunstar collected an estimated $5,000-$6,000 worth of toys and about $250 of food.

    Related News/Archive

    TAMPA BAY BEACHES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE RECOGNIZED: The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce became a Visit Florida Certified Travel Information Center this month. Visit Florida research indicates that visitors who stop at official information centers stay longer and invest more money into their Florida vacation based on the information and experience they receive at one of these facilities.

    RETIRED PINELLAS COUNTY TEACHER RECOGNIZED FOR EFFORTS WITH DISABLED: Carol Dinsdale, retired Pinellas County teacher of students with emotional behavioral disorders, was recently honored with the Landis Stetler Award at the 2016 State Council for Exceptional Children Conference in Sarasota. The award was presented to Dinsdale for a lifetime of achievements and contributions to the education of children and youth with exceptionalities. Dinsdale taught for 25 years at Mount Vernon Elementary in St. Petersburg. She currently works as a behavior/curriculum intervention specialist at Calvary Kids Care.

    EDIBLE PEACE PATCH PROJECT RECEIVES GRANT: The Penny Hoarder presented the St. Petersburg-based Edible Peace Patch Project with a $10,000 check during a volunteer day. The Edible Peace Patch Project is a community-based organization that maintains and installs educational gardens in Title I elementary schools in Pinellas County.

    We WANT your news! Send news of everyday life, whether it's snapshots from family reunions, a local achievement, celebrations or simply good news you want to trumpet. Submit your news and photos by email to local@tampabay.com (put Hometown Pinellas in subject line), by fax at (727) 893-8675, or by mail to Tampa Bay Times, Hometown Pinellas, 490 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

    Hometown Pinellas 12/26/16 [Last modified: Friday, December 23, 2016 3:09pm]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    © 2016 Tampa Bay Times

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...