Hometown Pinellas

Nonprofits awarded grants for MLK Day of Service Projects

The MLK Day of Service Advisory Board and St. Petersburg College have awarded approximately $200,000 to local organizations for service activities in connection with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday. These projects will involve nearly 70 nonprofits, organizations and public agencies as part of the MLK Day of Service.

The organizations and projects receiving funds are: 5000 Role Models of Gibbs High School and Melrose Elementary, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. - Zeta Upsilon Omega Chapter, Anointed Word Fellowship, Association of Naval Services Officers, Bethel AME Human Services and Education Foundation, Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church Young Lions and Daughters of Imani, Caring For Girls Academy Inc., CASA, Christ Gospel Church of St. Petersburg, Inc., Churches United for a Healthy Congregation, Community EFX, Cross and Anvil Human Services,Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (St. Petersburg Alumnae Chapter), Dyvine Appointments Salon and Hair Loss Clinic, Eta Rho Educational Services/Eta Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Everyday Hero Project, Excellerated Youth, Faith House Florida, Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Florida Dream Center, Fred G. Minnis Sr. Bar Association, Garden Florida, Girlfriends and 5000 Role Models of Pinellas Park Middle School, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas County, Hair By Ahsile LLC, Happy Worker's Learning Center, Healthy Start at Johns Hopkins All Children's, HIV/AIDS Action Committee, Inspirational Ties, K-H Edutainment, Lakewood Elementary School, Lawson Funeral Home- COLORS, Love the Golden Rule, Melrose Elementary School Girlfriends & 5000 Role Models, Meraki Beauti, Mercy Keepers, Midtown Celebrity Club, Mt. Moriah Christian Fundamental Academy, Mt. Zion Human Services program, Sistahs Surviving Breast Cancer, My Daughter's Keeper of Tampa Bay, New Direction Career Services, New Expressions Going Forward, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Parent Support for Education Council, Phoenix UPLIFT, Pinellas Opportunity Council, SCLC of Pinellas, Sistahs of Compassion Supporting Cancer Survivors, Sofia Forte's Catering, Sparkly Clean Services, Spirit of Tampa Bay Community Choir, St. Petersburg Police Athletic League, St. Petersburg Pregnancy Center /The Next STEPP Center, Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Swiyyah Productions, Tampa Bay Living Green/ Sustainable Urban Agriculture Coalition, Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, The Clinic at 721, The Deuces Live, The Gathering of Women, The Links, The Local Food Project/Local Food Park, The Red Tent Women's Initiative, Triumph Learning Center, Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg-UU's Helping People Homeless Ministry, Venture House, WestCare GulfCoast Florida, Williams Park Partnership, Workforce Solutions of Tampa Bay and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated- Zeta Gamma Zeta Chapter.

Eckerd women's rugby players finish national competition

Kat Scheerer, 19, and Allison Gallagher, 20, from Eckerd College women's rugby team finished the Junior All American National All Star Competition in Lakeland. The camp was a final selection for the roster to play Canada over the summer. Only 42 women were invited from across the country.

St. Petersburg woman recognized for water safety initiatives

City of St. Petersburg recreations supervisor Anita Westmoreland was named 2016 Member of the Year by Florida Suncoast Safe Kids Coalition, a local organization dedicated to preventing avoidable injuries in children. She was honored for her efforts in increasing water safety for Tampa Bay area children.

New Star Masonic Lodge officers installed

Star Masonic Lodge No. 78, 1145 Highland Ave, Largo, held its 141st Annual Installation of Lodge Officers this month. The new Lodge Officers for 2017 are James Charrette, Worshipful Master; Timothy Clark, Jr., Senior Warden; Mark Benson, Junior Warden; Robert Davidson, Secretary; Roy Terepka, Treasurer; Michael Lester, Senior Deacon; Michael O'Roarke, Junior Deacon; Brian Jeffries, Senior Steward; Nathaniel Scelszi, Sr., Junior Steward; John Hickey, Chaplain; and Edward Logan, Tyler.