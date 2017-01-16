Hometown Pinellas

Largo ranked among best for college grads

Largo was ranked as No. 41 as one of the best U.S. cities for new college graduates, according the career and personal finance website GoodCall.com. Rankings were based on affordability, relative salaries, job availability and lifestyle for recent college graduates.

Pinellas students receive Piedmont College honors

Elliot Sailes of St. Petersburg was named a Dean's Scholar for the fall semester at Piedmont College with a perfect GPA. The following students from Pinellas County have been awarded academic honors for the recently completed fall semester at Piedmont College: John Cautero of St. Petersburg and Cassidy Reich of Seminole were named to the Dean's List. Piedmont College is an independent liberal arts college in Demorest and Athens, Georgia.

Serve the City program restarted for 2017

The Serve the City program is apart of Impact 24:7 an outreach team of Mission City Church. This program provides the opportunity to lead regular cleanup events in the Largo area, including cleaning up overgrown yards, areas that are unkempt, local parks and handing out water on Saturday mornings . The program received a 2016 Community Impact Grant from Home Depot. If you know of an individual or family in need of assistance, contact Kerrie Fine at (727) 397-4707 ext. 133.

Morton Plant and St. Anthony's reaccredited for breast care programs

The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers has recognized the high quality and broad spectrum of breast health services available at both Morton Plant and St. Anthony's hospitals by reaccrediting their respective breast care programs. Both programs are the only two in Pinellas County with the NAPBC accreditation. Breast centers accredited by NAPBC are "held to the highest standards of care for patients with diseases of the breast," according to the accrediting body's website.