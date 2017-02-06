Hometown South Pinellas

Rival basketball teams work together to honor special needs student

Special needs student Zachary Owen practiced with the Meadowlawn Middle School basketball team all school year, but hadn't played all season. Recently his coach put him in the game against Bay Point Middle School. After the game, basketball players from Bay Point visited Meadowlawn Middle School to present Zachary with a signed basketball to honor him for his hard work and for scoring during the game.

Betty Castor, Marlene Spalten celebrate 'Literacy Week'

The Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas County recently celebrated Celebrate Literacy Week, a statewide event held each year to promote the importance of early literacy experiences, by hosting several guest readers at 30 preschools across Pinellas County. Betty Castor, former University of South Florida president and chair-elect of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, and Marlene Spalten, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, were two of those volunteer guest readers. They visited Early Explorations Preschool, located within Great Explorations Museum to read to the preschoolers. Castor read Don't Want to be a Frog, by Dev Petty, and Spalten read From Head to Toe by Eric Carle.

Seminole student earns Eagle Scout status

Steve Keller earned Eagle status, the highest rank in Boy Scouts, after completing his project to build a kayak kiosk to house kayaks for the city of Largo. Keller is a member of Troop 340 in Seminole.

Americana Cove recognized for senior living

Americana Cove, a 212-acre, manufactured home community for seniors in Northeast St. Petersburg, was one of three communities awarded Community of the Year by the Suncoast Chapter of Community Association Institute. The awards were based on the quality of life provided to community residents. Americana Cove offers two miles of waterfront, a gated entrance, boat ramps, boat slips, a hobby shop, a game room, two fishing piers, a clubhouse, an atrium, chef's kitchen, shuffleboard courts, a fitness center, a newly built swimming pool with geothermal heating, a pet walk and pet park.

CASA celebrates 40th anniversary

Community Action Stops Abuse celebrates its 40th anniversary as an organization fighting against domestic violence. CASA has grown from an eight-bed shelter in 1977 into an organization serving thousands of people each year in its new 100-bed domestic violence center, community center and children's Peacemaker's Program. To mark this special 40-year anniversary in the community, CASA has released an updated, commemorative logo to reflect its reinvention and growth.