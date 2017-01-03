Hudson couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

The Thomases

Robert and Marilyn Thomas of Hudson celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 24. They were married in 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Mr. Thomas was working as a professional musician when his career was interrupted in 1951 to serve in Korea with the 3rd Infantry Division of the Army. Upon his return, he became the orchestra leader of the house band that performed in the La Maisonette Room at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan. Today, Mr. Thomas continues to play guitar with jazz bands in the Tampa Bay area. Mrs. Thomas worked in the dental field for many years before retiring to be a stay-at-home mother to the couple's two daughters. The couple moved to Florida in 1994.