Overcast71° FULL FORECASTOvercast71° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Hudson couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 2:08pm

      • My Edition
          • I want to see more articles tagged
          • I'm already following articles tagged
      Robert and Marilyn Thomas

      Robert and Marilyn Thomas

      The Thomases

      Robert and Marilyn Thomas of Hudson celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 24. They were married in 1951 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Mr. Thomas was working as a professional musician when his career was interrupted in 1951 to serve in Korea with the 3rd Infantry Division of the Army. Upon his return, he became the orchestra leader of the house band that performed in the La Maisonette Room at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan. Today, Mr. Thomas continues to play guitar with jazz bands in the Tampa Bay area. Mrs. Thomas worked in the dental field for many years before retiring to be a stay-at-home mother to the couple's two daughters. The couple moved to Florida in 1994.

      Hudson couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary 01/03/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 6:33pm]
      Photo reprints | Article reprints

          
      Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

      Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

      Loading...