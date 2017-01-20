Scattered Clouds76° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds76° FULL FORECAST
14 dogs rescued from South Korean meat farm headed to Tampa

  • Times staff

Friday, January 20, 2017 7:26pm

A pack of dogs, once destined for a cruel fate at a South Korean meat farm, have found their way to the bay area thanks to rescue efforts by the Humane Society.

Ten of the dogs arrived in Orlando Friday evening and were transported to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, with four more scheduled to arrive on Sunday.

The 14 dogs are a part of a group of 200 dogs rescued from the meat farm by Humane Society International.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is one of 18 shelters across the country, and one of six in Florida, that will receive some of the dogs. Shelters in Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Washington D.C. will also receive some of the animals.

