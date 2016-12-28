2016: Legendary Brooksville coach, runner Ernie Chatman dies at 66

Ernie Chatman was a living, highly mobile, local monument to, among other things, optimal health.

The retired Hernando High School teacher and coach — who led the school's cross country team to a state championship and countless other teams to deep playoff runs, who was named to at least two sports halls of fame, who helped launch the careers of a handful of future professional baseball players — was even better known as a runner.

He ran every day for 24 years, usually shirtless, all the better for Brooksville residents to marvel at how closely his physique matched those of his best teenage runners.

He completed one lap of running a marathon in each of the 50 states and came within finishing a second lap in four states and seemed destined to live deep into old age.

And then, in July, he died at age 66, setting off days of mourning and appreciation and leaving the community with an unexpected message: Lives should be judged not by their length, but by their passion.

Chatman, who had been forced to end his streak in 2015 because of a mysterious loss of energy, came back from a short jog on July 24, took a shower and collapsed.

"His heart just stopped," his daughter, Erin Sullivan, said the next day.

"It's such a cliche, but he truly died doing what he loved."

Dan DeWitt, Times staff