A report card: How 'Bama and Clemson stack up off the football field

At left is Bowman Field, one of the most iconic spaces on the Clemson campus. At right is Shelby Hall, one of the largest academic buildings on the University of Alabama campus and home to several science departments. [Photo Illustration | Times]

As Alabama and Clemson prepare for battle in tonight's national championship game, we know how the two schools stack up on the gridiron. But what else do we know about these two venerable institutions, both founded in the 1800s?

There are the obvious rankings. U.S. News & World Report puts Clemson at No. 66 on its list of 133 universities in the nation, and Alabama at No. 103. There's tuition: a South Carolinian pays Clemson $14,318 per year, and an in-state student at Alabama pays $10,470.

But what are these schools' points of pride besides football? Their research goals and bragging rights? Who are their famous alums and mascots? What sets them apart?

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1889 in Clemson, S.C.

Total enrollment: 22,698

Campus size: 17,000 acres

Endowment in 2015: $648.6 million

Mascot: The Tiger and Tiger Cub

Ranking among public universities: No. 23

In-state students: 67 percent

Other facts:

• Graduation rate of football players: 84 percent*

• Freshman retention rate: 92 percent

• Famous alumni: South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Deliverance author James Dickey (did not graduate), country singer Lee Brice, NBA All-Star Horace Grant, dozens of other athletes

• Research goals: Students and faculty are working to improve irrigation systems and reduce youth bullying rates in state schools, among many other projects

• Top majors: business, management, marketing, engineering, biological and biomedical sciences

• Average SAT score: 1246

• 25 percent of students are in Greek life

Bragging rights:

• No. 1 in The Princeton Review rankings (2015) among universities for the best alumni network

• No. 7 in The Princeton Review rankings (2016) among colleges with the "happiest students"

• 92 percent of students say they would choose Clemson all over again

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA

Opened in 1831 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Total enrollment: 37,665 (a record high)

Campus size: 1,026 acres

Endowment in 2015: $658.7 million

Mascot: Big Al the elephant. Sports teams referred to as the "Crimson Tide," a term coined by a Birmingham sports editor

Ranking among public universities: No. 46

In-state students: 43 percent

Other facts:

• Graduation rate of football players: 80 percent*

• Freshman retention rate: 87 percent

• Famous alumni: To Kill a Mockingbird author Harper Lee (did not graduate), Forrest Gump author Winston Groom, journalist Gay Talese, TV host Joe Scarborough, dozens of athletes

• Research goals: Students are examining health disparities plaguing rural communities, body image in comic books, autism knowledge among rural and urban parents, and much more

• Top majors: business, management, marketing, health professions, engineering, family and consumer sciences, human sciences

• More than 40 percent of UA's freshman class scored 30 or higher on the ACT

Bragging rights:

• 36 percent of students are part of Greek life, making Alabama the largest Greek community in the nation

• Alabama's School of Law is ranked 10th nationally among public universities

• More than 600 National Merit Scholars are enrolled, making UA a national leader

* Graduation rates for football players are from 2009, the most recent year available.

Compiled by Times Staff Writer Claire McNeill. Sources: U.S. News & World Report 2017 rankings, The Princeton Review rankings, Clemson University, the University of Alabama, the NCAA.