All Eyes photo gallery: Looking back at "The Greatest Show on Earth"

From today's story by the Associated Press: "On Saturday, officials of the company that owns the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced that it will close in May, ending a 146-year run that dates back to a time before automobiles or airplanes or movies, when Ulysses S. Grant was president and minstrel shows were popular entertainment."

Here are some photos from the Tampa Bay Times archives that offer snapshots from the history of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Circus Museum A 1929 sideshow photo from the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Times files November 8, 1953 - Jeanne Sleeter, aerialist, and Lou Jacobs, clown, are with Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which plays in St. Petersburg Nov. 16.

Times files December 1, 1955 - "Hey, Kids! The circus is coming to town!" The beaming and beruffled clown shouts the good news to the city's kids, young and old, as an equally beaming giraffe also smiles a welcome to the star-spangled shows at 2:15 and 3:15 p.m. Friday at Woodlawn Park when the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus comes to town with the Greatest Show on Earth.

Times | Fred Victorin January, 1966 - A clown leads a zebra, camel and llamas through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida to the Bayfront Center for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Times files 1970s - Gunther Gebel-Williams, shown in the 1970's, was born in Germany and in the 1960's joined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus, where he was billed as "Lord of the Rings."

AP photo April 15, 1973 - The Rudi Lenz Chimpanzees strike up the band Saturday during a performance of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus at New York's Madison Square Garden. Rudi Lenz, their owner, is from the Netherlands and has been with Ringling Brothers for three years.

Times | Fred Victorin January, 1974 - Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus elephants walk through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Times | Fred Victorin January, 1974 - Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus' Michu, "the smallest man in the world," performs at St. Petersburg, Florida's Bayfront Center.

Times files February 19, 1974 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus master clown Lou Jacobs, Michu, the smallest man in the world, and a friendly pachyderm take time out to welcome visitors to the gala opening day ceremonies.

Times | Jackie Greene January, 1981 - Gunther Gebel-Williams handles a tiger for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus at St. Petersburg, Florida's Bayfront Center.

Times files July 15, 1981 - Old fashioned ideals of honesty, bravery and patriotism are spotlighted daily at ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus world. During the circus spectacular that features a bigger than life patriot.

Times | Tony Lopez January, 1987 - The entire Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus family at St. Petersburg, Florida's Bayfront Center.

Times | Tony Lopez December 20, 1996 - The Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus did a weighing-in of 13 very large circus animals at the Florida State Fairgrounds. They weighed all their elephants and Zusha, their hippopotamus. The circus brought in a special truck scale to handle the weight-in. Zusha, the Hippopotamus open her mouth wide as she gets weighed. Standing to one side is Doc Houck. Zusha weighed in at 3,710 pounds.

Times | Tony Lopez November 14, 1997 - Circus elephants walk West on Broadway in the early morning rain, enroute to the Florida State Fairgrounds. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey animal train arrived in Tampa at about 5AM this morning. The animals were unloaded about 6:30AM and were walked in the rain from the trains located at Broadway and U.S. Highway 301 Overpass West on Broadway and then North on Orient Road into the Florida State Fairgrounds where the circus will begin rehearsals for their all-new 128th Edition of The Greatest Show on Earth.

Times | Pam Royal January 5, 1999 - Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Asia the elephant from Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey circus close out the Inaugural parade on Tuesday in Tallahassee.

Times | Toni L. Sandys January 5, 2000 - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus clowns Christy, right, and Elizabeth, ride the circus elephants from the Ice Palace to the Wyndham Harbour Island Hotel for lunch on Wednesday afternoon, January 5, 2000. The elephants dined on a tasty lunch of apples, bananas, carrots and cabbage before heading back to the Ice Palace.

Times | Joseph Garnett, Jr. December 18, 2000 - Bo the Asian elephant and Bello the comic daredevil perform at the halftime show of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The duo will be the headliners at the 131st edition of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus coming to the area next month.

Times | Stefanie Boyar January 4, 2006 - Marty Galindo, left, and his daughter Isabella Galindo, 4, of Odessa, watch the circus during opening night. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus premieres its new show Wednesday at the St. Pete Times Forum in Tampa.

Feld Entertainment 2011 – Handout photo from the "Circus Xtreme" show that will be Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at Amalie Arena, Tampa from January 1-5. "We explore a world of extreme beauty, flexibility, strength and dexterity in ways you've never seen before."

Times | Daniel Wallace January 7, 2016 - Clown DJ Weiss meets with patient Adriana Santos, 14, on Thursday as a portion of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Legends show visited children and patients at Tampa General Hospital. They also donated $10,000 to the TGH Foundation.

Times | Jim Damaske December 10, 2014 – Ringling Bros.and Barnum & Bailey Circus' 58-year-old Asian elephant named Assan. Feld Entertainment Studios in Ellenton is now the home of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus as well as the Monster Jam Tour. Feld has moved to Ellenton and now the circus does its training at the studios instead of the Florida State Fair. Feld also uses one of it's large warehouses to put the monster trucks together.

