All hands on deck

Sunday, January 29, 2017 8:11pm
Lisa Boskey and her son Mario Negron pick up beads and trash left from Saturday's Gasparilla Parade of Pirates. Boskey, who is a volunteer with Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, signed up for the cleanup after wondering how the city got rid of all the debris after the large event. When asked what was the oddest thing found on the route, she said, "I found a purse full of stuff, no money, but it had everything in it." More than 100 volunteers showed up at 9 a.m. Sunday to help clean Bayshore Boulevard and the surrounding neighborhoods affected by the annual celebration.
