All hands on deck

Lisa Boskey and and her son Mario Negron pick up beads and trash leftover from the Gasparilla parade on Sunday. Lisa, who is a volunteer for Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful signed up for the cleanup last night after wondering how the city cleaned up all of the debris after the large event. When asked what was the oddest thing found on the route, she said " I found a purse full of stuff, no money but it had everything in it" over 100 volunteers showed up at 9:00am to help cleanup Bayshore blvd and surrounding neighborhoods affected by the parade. [Sunday, January 29, 2017] [Photo Luis Santana | Times]