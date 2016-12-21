Amy Scherzer's Diary: Weekly Wrap-up of the Tampa Social Scene

LAMPLighters 27th annual Christmas Silver Coffee

Members mingled, kids jingled and holiday lights twinkled at the 27th annual LAMPLighters Christmas Silver Coffee. It was Teresa Armas' third time hosting the benefit for the Metropolitan Ministries women's auxiliary. "We lived in a different home each time," she said, arranging LAMPLighter-made hors d'oeuvres and desserts arriving on the requisite silver platters at her new Golfview home Dec. 9. About 30 children temporarily sheltered by Metropolitan Ministries treated the 200 guests to a joyous round of Christmas carols and Christine Long, head of programs at Patricia J. Sullivan Elementary School spoke about their science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) goals. Guests' donations, including State Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa's returning her 50-50 raffle winnings, raised $10,000 "for fun stuff for the kids at Christmastime," said president Connie Gage.

Beach Park Women's Club annual Silver Coffee

"We didn't have to decorate at all because the Resch residence is so gorgeous," said Beach Park Women's Club Silver Coffee co-chair Alice Teagle, admiring the holiday decor and nativity collections of hosts Molly and Jim Resch. Club members modeled trendy fashions from Kit's Well Dressed, described by Kit Stewart as they circled the sunny terrace Dec. 8. The 100-plus women shared the member-made buffet, especially Janice Lindgren's salami cream horns, pickled cucumber sandwiches, toffee, cherry tarts and peppermint bark. Cheryl Adams, donated the champagne, said Teagle, so more of the donations collected can go to the hostess' chosen charity, New Life Village, as well as clubhouse maintenance.

Red Cross Gingerbread House Brunch

Gingerbread house decorating pro Brittany Lee Garcia brought fondant flamingos, gator, Santa and palm trees; her mom Lisa Garcia designed a tasty habitat for Winnie the Pooh. They joined 100 others designing Shredded Wheat roofs, peppermint gables, marshmallow chimneys, breadstick fences and Lego sidewalks at the annual Red Cross Gingerbread House brunch Dec. 10 at the University of Tampa.

Gabrielle Ayala won Most Original for using oyster shells. Elaine Diaz won Most Fun for a creative candy design. Andrea Vetrano won Best in Show for tucking a sweet bakery inside her gingerbread house.

13 Ugly Men Ugly Sweater party

The sillier the red and green garb, the more fun the photo ops at the 13 Ugly Men's first Ugly Sweater Party at Franklin Manor where the guys extended their cool party-for-charity brand to the Children's Home, therapeutic residence for abused and neglected children "because it's kids' time of the year," said president Dave Moyer. Many of the 500 far-from-ugly-partiers brought toys with them Dec. 15, and the Uglies spent $1.500 on more gifts for the tots and teens. Pop artist Jason Skeldon added a portion of his sales that night and development director Julie Jenkins "can expect a $5,000 check for essentials," said event chairman Niven Patel.