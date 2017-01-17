Amy Scherzer's Diary: Weekly Wrap-Up of the Tampa social scene

Grand Slam for Tampa Baseball Museum

Batter up! Not yet, but later this summer when the Tampa Baseball Museum is expected to open in the Al Lopez House, now on 19th Street after a nearly one-mile move from its original Ybor City location. Curator Elizabeth McCoy shared plans to showcase Tampa's baseball heritage with supporters at a Grand Slam Social organized by Mayor's Neighborhood University alums Heather Delafield and Michelle Gilbey on Jan. 13.

Mark Donohue emceed, Kat Landford sang the national anthem while Tampa Yankees mascot Blue, retired pitcher Dave LaPointe, city partnerships liaison Miray Holmes and museum president Chantal Hevia mingled with guests munching peanuts and Cracker Jack, plus burgers, sliders, Cubans, deviled crabs and baseball fare in the courtyard of the Ybor State Museum. Raising $5,000 that night was a home run.

Gasparilla: Tall Tales & Scandalous Stories

"Organized chaos." That's what past Gasparilla parade chairmen Fred Dobbins, Calvin Hayes and Jim VonThron call Tampa's rolling street fest, grown from one horsedrawn carriage and 26 pirates on horseback in 1904 to 140 units — floats, bands and 61 guest krewes — this month. Staging the 10,000 participants will run 1.7 miles on Jan. 28, the trio told a captive audience enjoying "Tall Tales and Scandalous Stories," the Jan. 13 opening of H.B. Plant Museum's exhibit, Gasparilla: A Tampa Tradition. Guests browsed the memorabilia displays and heard all about dealing with failing brakes, Clydesdales and a burning Tampa Tribune float while keeping the parade on a television broadcast schedule.

Tampa Woman's Club's Walk the Plank

Pirates and wenches, guests and members of the Tampa Woman's Club put down their grog to hear Walk the Plank special guests Mary K and John Wilson share their personal experiences with domestic violence at the Gasparilla-themed benefit for the Helen G. Davis Centre for Women. John serves on Consent Florida, a Tampa police campaign focused on sexual assault awareness and training but Mary K seldom speaks of her father's anger and abuse.

As Tony Arnone played the piano and Juniorettes passed hors d'oeuvres Saturday at Canterbury Tower, a silent auction and chance drawing to win a Harbour Island hotel, spa, dinner and cruise package (congrats to Cinda Huntley) helped raise $7,500 "for counseling and restorative therapy," said the Centre's director of advancement Kathleen Pravlik, who also spoke of overcoming physical, emotional and financial abuse.

By the way, Fashionollia, the club's venerable fashion show goes on hiatus this year, with a casino night planned instead. "It's not gone forever," said president Christine Bonaventura. "We're just trying something different after 68 years."