Arc service program helps move food from fields to tables of needy

Nancy Stubbs cites a quote from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to describe her work with the Arc Nature Coast.

"Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve," said Stubbs, development director for the Arc, repeating King's words.

"This describes the value that our clients bring to their world. They want to give back, earn their way, to be loved and to love."

Stubbs has been with Arc Nature Coast for more than 15 years. She has a passion for helping the agency's approximately 250 intellectually and developmentally disabled clients grow and contribute. Her brother, Gary Wilson Stubbs, was sent to an institution when he was 12. Now 60, Gary delivers Meals on Wheels.

Recently, the Arc participated in a national program to get fresh, healthy food to those who are served by food banks in Hernando and Pasco counties. A grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service allowed the Arc to partner with Beasley Farms in Brooksville and participate in days of service to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The goal is to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to supplement several food pantries in Hernando and Pasco while encouraging volunteers and clients to work together serving others.

Several of the Arc's clients joined with students from the Beta Club at Fox Chapel Middle School in Spring Hill recently to package a truckload of baking potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, cucumbers, green peppers, zucchini, tomatoes and eggplant into individual bags of fresh produce at the Arc Nature Coast Education Center in Spring Hill.

Emmanuel Ministries of Dade City partnered with the Arc's clients to distribute the food from its pantry. It was the first time these two organizations had worked together. Site manager Katie Brown was there with Josh Geraghty, Ricky Quenneville, Justin Harrison and Sandy Patterson, who carried food to each recipient's car.

Lori Quarles of Dade City was happy to receive the fresh vegetables, as well as some staples.

"Now I can make some bread," Quarles said.

Marcia Nystrom, director of the food bank, thought the Arc helpers were a blessing.

"They made a huge difference," Nystrom said. "We had a great time, and I look forward to them returning regularly."

Emmanuel Ministries distributes food every other week on Thursday mornings. Additionally, the organization offers donated clothing and household items for those in need.

Two young adults were volunteering with the Arc that day — Ashlee Holmes, 21, and James Reedy, 23. Holmes is a big sister with the Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization and was helping to direct people. When asked why she was volunteering, she said, "I like helping people."

Reedy's mother is an employee of the Arc.

Nancy Priester was also on-site. She has worked with the organization for about a year and said that she enjoys it because "my guys (clients) are amazing."



ANDRES LEIVA | Times

In the spirit of service to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Arc Nature Coast partnered with Beasley Farms in Brooksville to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to supplement several food pantries in Hernando and Pasco counties. Arc clients and Fox Chapel Middle School students packaged the food. Above, Arc staff member Nancy Priester hands a package of food to Albert Baldwin, 62, of Dade City. Story, Page 2