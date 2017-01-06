Art, politics merge in exhibit at Keel Library

Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center will talk on “Tampa’s Southern Downtown: Back to the Future” at the open house Thursday at Centro Asturiano Theatre, 1913 N. Nebraska Ave.

Rodney Kite-Powell of the Tampa Bay History Center will talk on "Tampa's Southern Downtown: Back to the Future" at the open house for the winter term of University of South Florida's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 12) at Centro Asturiano Theatre, 1913 N. Nebraska Ave.

Kite-Powell, Saunders Foundation Curator at the center, will review the layers of history of Tampa's most-watched 40 acres.

The free open house will offer complimentary breakfast snacks and feature the Osher faculty, who will be teaching the courses to lifelong learners this upcoming winter term. The institute will offer more than 160 classes and lectures at over 30 venues throughout Hillsborough County this winter 2017 term.

Courses are modestly priced, usually meet weekly for two hours and last six weeks. They are taught by retired professors, current faculty and professionals. There are no grades or homework, but lots of learning.

For more information on programs, call Joseph R. McAuliffe at (813) 974-5166, visit www.usfseniors.org and review the Evergreen catalogue that lists the 160 classes, lectures, and other educational programs that the institute will offer in the winter term. To RSVP for the winter open house, leave a message at (813) 974-8036.