Artist in Cuba memorializes local Pulse shooting victim, 'Top Hat Eddie'

Visit Santiago Hermes' art studio in Cienfuegos, Cuba, flip through his guest book, and you'll find the written promise made by American visitor Edward Sotomayor after they spent a few hours together last year.

"I look forward to inviting Mr. Hermes to the United States as my friend and unique artist," reads the passage, penned April 14, 2016.

Hermes did indeed travel to America, in June, but not for a joyful reunion with his new friend. He came for a vigil marking the life and death of the 34-year-old Sotomayor, a University of South Florida graduate who worked with a Sarasota travel agency and was among the 49 people slain in the June 12 massacre at Orlando's Pulse night club.

Hermes, a Cuban citizen, now dedicates much of his time to honoring Sotomayor's memory. He hopes to return this March to present an exhibit in Ybor City of paintings he is creating that feature Sotomayor, the St. Petersburg wake and the Pulse shootings.

There will be 49 paintings in all, reflecting the number of victims.

In June, LGBT Pride Month, the exhibit may tour the United States, including Orlando on June 11 — a day before the Pulse anniversary.

Planning is under way. Al Ferguson, owner of the travel agency where Sotomayor worked, visited Cuba with four friends in December to discuss details with Hermes.

"I am still stunned at what happened in Cuba," Ferguson said. "It was unforgettable."

Hermes and a collective of artists he leads surprised Ferguson and his group Dec. 29 with a three-hour live street performance about Sotomayor, known as "Top Hat Eddie" because of his penchant for the head wear.

Videos of the performance in Cienfuegos show Hermes holding up a photo of Sotomayor and telling passers-by that his friend was killed in the Orlando massacre. Performers in top hats sing, dance and weave through the streets introducing themselves as Eddie to those they encounter. Others act out scenes representing the eight-hour visit that brought Sotomayor and Hermes together and the reaction from the Cuban artist when he learned his friend had been slain.

The performers waved models of the Mayflower, the ship that carried the Pilgrims from England to America in 1620, because it "represented how they felt Eddie brought his American culture and theirs together."

The vessel that brought Sotomayor to Cuba was a cruise ship, the first ever to carry a tour group made up largely of LGBT passengers from the United States.

Regular eight-day, seven-night cruises were Sotomayor's idea, part of his work as a national brand manager for Ferguson's ALandCHUCK.travel.

The once-a-month cruises sailed from Montego Bay, Jamaica, last January, February and April, and sailed around Cuba, stopping at ports in Havana, Santiago, Maria la Gorda and Cienfuegos.

Sotomayor met Hermes during a tour of art studios in Cienfuegos.

When the rest of the group moved on, Sotomayor remained with Hermes and spent time with the artist's wife and kids, said Ferguson, who was also on the tour.

Hermes and Sotomayor stayed in touch in the two months between the Cuba meeting and the Orlando shooting, talking on Facebook more than 30 times, Ferguson said.

"They just connected," Ferguson said. "That was Eddie. He connected with everyone."

Six of the 49 Hermes paintings were finished by the time Ferguson visited Cienfuegos last month. One depicts Sotomayor as a cherub. Another, titled Coming out of the Closet, has the USF graduate emerging from a giant top hat.

Ferguson's favorite is silhouettes of him and Sotomayor and their friends Daniel Milks and Braden Chapman wearing top hats. It is called The Four Musketeers, the friends' nickname.

Ferguson's December trip to Cuba began in Havana, where his travel partner Chapman, also known as drag queen Mimi Imfurst, became the first such American drag artist to perform on the island during a show Dec. 23, Ferguson said.

The show sold out at 600 people, he said, and more than 300 were turned away at the door.

But the highlight for Ferguson remains the Cienfuegos performance. With more than 1,000 spectators, it peaked with the performers chanting Sotomayor's mantra: "Do all the good you can, to as many people as you can, as often as you can."

"I was crying," Ferguson said. "The trip helped with my healing. It showed we should stop grieving and start celebrating the great things Eddie taught us."

