Author recalls the strength, triumph and survival of her parents

DADE CITY — Two prisoners of war from opposite sides of the world survived years of abuse and torture before finally finding freedom — and each other. And in the eyes of the daughter that resulted from this union, it was all "meant to be."

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day — marked this year on Jan. 27 — author and motivational speaker Roslyn Franken presented her book, Meant to Be: A True Story of Might, Miracles and Triumph of the Human Spirit, on Tuesday at Hugh Embry Library in Dade City.

Franken's mother, Sonja Franken, was 15 years old when she and her family were ripped from their home in the Netherlands and thrust into Nazi-run concentration camps. She survived 11 camps, including Auschwitz; withstood numerous instances of torture and abuse, including one in which a Nazi guard stuck a gun in her face, and arose from the gas chamber three times. In each incident, the chamber either malfunctioned or ran out of gas.

"When I asked her how she found the courage to survive, she told me she didn't know — that it must have been meant to be," said Franken, a Tampa resident. "She found that courage to survive."

Her father, John Franken, was a native of the Dutch East Indies, the son of hoteliers. He looked forward to a bright future as an aircraft mechanic. Instead, he spent more than three years as a prisoner of war in Japan, enduring hard labor and physical illness before surviving the Nagasaki atomic bombing. He credited his survival with the fact that, he was working underground as a miner at the time of the bombing.

"Miracles saved my parents' lives," said Franken. "But they had their own active role to play in their fate. They lived with that mighty hope, that trust and faith that they would live to see one day after another."

After World War II, her mother found a new life as a nursing home worker and singer, actually meeting and caring for a resident whose children she had helped save in the concentration camps. Her father fulfilled his dream of becoming an aircraft mechanic. Both, however, had one dream left to realize: the discovery of true love.

Introduced through a mutual friend, the Frankens, both Jewish, began their romance through a correspondence that involved 250 pages of love letters, many of which Roslyn Franken later found and kept. Eventually, they met and married, starting out in a one-room apartment in Canada that her mother deemed a "palace."

Their seemingly fairy tale life was disrupted in 1985, when Sonja Franken was diagnosed with cancer at age 56. Her doctor gave her two years to live, a prediction she outlived by 18 years.

"She told her doctor, 'Hitler didn't get me, and this cancer won't either,' " recalls Roslyn Franken, who was diagnosed herself with cancer at age 29.

"I drew my strength from my parents," said Franken, now cancer free. "I learned their lessons."

Her mother died in 2004 at age 77; her father last year at age 94.

Their life story, relayed in their daughter's book, was also the subject of a television documentary nominated for a Canadian Gemini award. A feature film adaptation of Franken's book is planned through Five Star Studios.

"My parents are role models for how to live life," she said. "With faith and fortitude, not constant fear. We all have that superhuman power — the power of choice. We should never forget how precious life is.

"Their story is the triumph of the human spirit."