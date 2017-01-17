Basball clinic imparts more than basic skills to youth

San Francisco and former Tampa Catholic outfield Denard Span speaks to kids during the Peter J. Mulry Foundation “Stars of the Future” baseball clinic on Jan. 14.

WELLSWOOD — On a sun drenched Saturday, 6-year-old Joey Fernandez wakes up and rises with the same anticipation that held his thoughts on Christmas morning.

Having just completed his first tee ball season last year, Joey is eager to attend a baseball clinic.

Then, he claims, he'll be ready for the big leagues.

Youth baseball clinics are staged in cities nationwide and Tampa Bay is certainly no stranger to this fun-filled form of teaching kids the basic skills of baseball, but on the Tampa Catholic diamond Jan. 14, the "Stars of the Future" clinic represented a more wholistic approach, high--caliber workout.

Organized by the Peter J. Mulry Foundation, the clinic drew more than 100 present and former major league ball players, coaches, professional scouts and area business sponsors who combined their expertise to teach young Joey and 300 other boys and girls in attendance fundamentals and positive life skills. No cell phones, iPads or video games, just an All-American baseball day.

Opening the clinic was former major leaguer Orestas Destrade, now a broadcaster with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"I'm here today for the opportunity to influence the kids and hopefully their future," said Destrade, who spent 10 years in the big leagues playing for the Yankees, Pirates and Marlins.

The Positive Coaching Alliance added to the day's excitement. The nonprofit joined in to share lessons to the parents in attendance. It worked to enhance the personal parenting skills of the moms and dads.

"The concept of giving parents the tools to be good partners with their children is what we do," said instructor Jessica Perez.

The day-long clinic was free to any kid that walked on the field ready to pick up a bat, ball, and glove and learn the game.

"It was really cool meeting all the big leaguers," Joey said. "They taught me a bunch of good baseball stuff."

The Mulry Foundation's purpose is to instill essential core values in young people so they may be better prepared to achieve success in their life's endeavors. It has conducted the clinics since 2013.

As a winning coach at Tampa Catholic High, Mulry took six teams to the state semifinals and won four state titles. Retired from full-time coaching, Mulry has since authored a book, Conversations in the Seventh Inning of My Life.

"People took care of me when I was a kid, now it's my turn to give back." said New York Yankee scout Joe Caro, a foundation board member who also worked one-on-one with the kids.

Tito and Vanseea Carire live in Town 'N Country and accompanied their 8-year-old son, Jovanni, in hopes of getting him excited about continuing baseball.

"We brought him to hopefully spark his interest to be part of a team," Tito Carire said.

Former major league baseball outfielder Darryl Strawberry, one of several ex pros who offered counsel, imparted his baseball skills and life's wisdom to the large group of attentive youngsters.

"We need to start prepping kids to make the right decisions in the future." Strawberry said.

He also provided the closing remarks by stressing the importance of fair play, honesty and friendship.

At the end of the day, Mulry sent everyone home with a final positive message.

"The world ought to be every day, like today on this field."

