Brandon business owners inspire generosity in customers

Jana Broder of Drum Magic led a drumline for the 100-plus people who camped out to get a year worth of Chick-fil-A meals at the new Chick-fil-A at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave in Valrico. Photo courtesy of Cindy Sofarelli

Tammy and Paul Holmberg put the give in giveaway.

The Holmbergs, longtime ambassadors of generosity in the Brandon area, opened a Chick-fil-A in Valrico on Jan. 26, and as with any new Chick-fil-A, residents camped out 24 hours before the opening because the first 100 customers receive free meals for a year.

This time, they gave as much as they received. Led by Tammy Holmberg, the customers boxed up lunch for Brandon's Meals on Wheels program, packaged non-perishable food for Feeding Children Everywhere and helped deliver dinner to A Kid's Place.

In the end, they gave more than they received. …

Seen on a bumper sticker: All We Need Is Love. Love Is All We Need. …

Cue up Big and Rich's Comin' to Your City. Three of my favorite Hillsborough nonprofits are expanding to Pinellas.

High Risk Hope, which supports women and families going through high-risk pregnancies, will begin serving patients at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital on Feb. 6. It needs volunteers. Visit highriskhope.org.

Starting Right, Now extends its mission to help and house homeless unaccompanied youth by opening a St. Petersburg campus on Feb. 8. Email info@ startingrightnow.org. …

Trinity Cafe, which serves meals with dignity to the homeless and food insecure, is partnering with Catholic Charities to open a third cafe at Pinellas Hope. Learn more at trinitycafe.org. …

Kudos to all the marches, protests and prayer vigils in support of refugees and immigrants. The message it sends to the White House is important, but the message to the refugees and immigrants speaks volumes.

That's all I'm saying.