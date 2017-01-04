Buckhorn joins pioneer McKay family to push Oaklawn Cemetery restoration

TAMPA — At nearly 170 years old, Oaklawn Cemetery looks its age.

Some tombstones are crumbling. Others have been torn from the earth or defaced by vandals. The Sexton House once used for storage by the cemetery grounds keeper remains unstable despite recent work by the city to repair it.

Still, Tampa's first burial ground is in better shape today than it was a few months ago, thanks in part to the interest of Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

Under direct orders from Buckhorn, the city recently pressure washed away algae that was covering Oaklawn's surrounding wall and has made a concerted effort to clean trash left behind by vagrants.

But much needs to be done to turn back time on the cemetery, opened in 1850 in an area that is the northern edge of today's downtown.

The next step is nominating the property for national historic landmark status to the National Park Service.

The city has long acknowledged the importance of Oaklawn, designating it as one of 48 local historic landmarks in Tampa.

But if approved for the national designation, Oaklawn would be eligible for federal grants to repair the damage done by age, weather, neglect and wrongdoers.

"The cemetery has a lot of historic significance," Buckhorn said. "It needs to be maintained and restored so it becomes something we are proud of rather than something we just drive by."

Among the more than 1,000 people interred at Oaklawn are Confederate soldiers, pirates, yellow fever victims and city forefathers, including 13 mayors.

Historians say it is one of the few cemeteries in the nation where slaves and their owners share burial plots.

If federal grants are acquired, Buckhorn would like to fund a ground scan to find and identify unmarked graves, secure the Sexton House, and reach out to those with ancestors at Oaklawn for permission to clean up or replace a headstone if the family cannot afford to.

Spearheading the effort from the private sector, and the man who pushed Oaklawn's condition to the forefront of the mayor's agenda, is John McKay, a member of a pioneer Tampa Bay family who met with Buckhorn on Dec. 12 to outline a plan.

McKay, 68, was born and raised in Bradenton and still lives there, but his great, great, grandfather James McKay, the sixth mayor of Tampa, and other ancestors are buried in Oaklawn.

In July, after reading in the Tampa Bay Times about concerns among local preservationists about the future of Oaklawn, McKay contacted Buckhorn and city staff members.

"I told them I would assist in any way I could," McKay said. "I'd recruit help, fund-raise, whatever is necessary."

He drafted his friend Jan Snyder, a professor at the University of Florida and a historic preservationist, to spearhead the process of applying for national historical designation.

Local historic preservationist Maureen Patrick said she has forwarded Snyder a near-complete application she and others began a few years back.

According to the National Park Service's website, designation as a national historic landmark requires that a property "possess exceptional value or quality in illustrating or interpreting the heritage of the United States."

About 2,500 sites carry the distinction, the website says.

"Oaklawn has a good shot at being eligible," Buckhorn said.

Hillsborough County has three properties on the list now — the Tampa Bay Hotel, now part of the University of Tampa; the Centro Español social club, in one of the buildings that now make up the Centro Ybor complex; and all of historic Ybor City.

"We're still trying to figure this all out," Buckhorn said. "I've heard of other cemeteries around the nation that had similar issues and then found ways to be restored. We fully intend to do so."

