Carlton: Before circus nostalgia even children had doubts

When I was little, my mother took to me to the circus.

She was a teacher chaperoning her class on a field trip, and I would get to miss a whole day of first grade to go along. It would be my first time and a very big deal. I wore my red sneakers.

And we're not talking about some fly-by-night vacant lot carnival here. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus was in town, which was as good as a circus got.

I remember sparkly costumes, rollicking rinky-tink music and blue cotton candy that had me sticky up to my elbow. I remember so much going on — tightrope walkers, acrobats, an endless tumble of clowns — I hardly knew where to look.

(A story that would be repeated often in my family: The ringmaster boomed, "Here come the tigers!" and I was instantly and utterly terrified, burrowing into my mother on the belief that tigers were being unleashed so they could run up into the stands and devour small children who were supposed to be in school.)

All in all, this was a very good day. But something else stuck with me, too.

I watched the big cats leaping through flaming hoops and the dressed-up elephants precariously balanced on one another's backs. The tigers snarled and the elephants looked wrong to me with their trunks obediently raised high.

I asked my mother: They don't want to do that, do they?

Fast-forward decades, and like a lot of people, I was glad to hear the decision that elephants would no longer be part of Ringling Bros. shows. There had been pressure and protest from animal rights groups who accused the circus of mistreating animals. Ringling elephants were retired to a sanctuary in Polk County. This happened even though it was pretty clear a circus without elephants would be like — well, like a circus without elephants.

The world moves on. Kids as young as I was in my red sneakers can now be instantly, constantly amused by games, videos and fantastic Googled images with a few taps on a cellphone. This past week came the news that the Greatest Show on Earth will be no more after this final season. Trapeze artists and clowns and assorted performers will have to take their talents and seek their fortunes elsewhere.

And homes will be found for exotic animals from lions to llamas.

Kids growing up right now won't have the faintest idea what the news that the circus is in town once meant to people who came out to watch the animals being trooped through their actual streets. To them, this will be as unfamiliar as phone booths.

There is this scene from the '60s-set TV show Mad Men: On a road trip, the Draper family stops along the highway for a picnic. They have a nice lunch there on the grass, and then they shake out their blankets and go on their way, leaving all their trash strewn on the roadside. That's just how it was.

The news this week is sad for the people who lived and breathed the circus, sad for the loss of a unique culture.

I am happier for the animals.

And I won't forget sitting awestruck on my mother's lap, even though the world teaches you there comes a time for the show to end.

