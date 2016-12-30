Carlton: The barely true, slightly askew Year in Review Part 2 for 2016

Part 2 of the barely true, slightly askew Year in Review of 2016:

A Times investigation reveals alarmingly expired items on the shelves of local Walmarts, including baby food, children's medicine and, for that extra-special ick factor, 3-week-old sour cream.

Further investigation indicates store employees just didn't have time to update the shelves because they were too busy snapping those wacky "People of Walmart" pictures for the Internet.

America makes history in July when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton officially becomes the Democratic candidate for president and the first woman nominated by a major party. And no way, her supporters say, could TV celebrity millionaire Donald Trump win in America as we know it, right?

Right?

In trending business news, drones — those remote-controlled flying machines that apparently anyone with too much disposable income simply must have — are now the indispensable accoutrement for photographing and videoing weddings. Savvy business prognosticators predict a related new trend destined to be even more popular than the wedding party breaking into "spontaneous" choreographed dance in the church: Guests will now compete to see who can take down those intrusive, annoying flying devices with a precisely aimed Jordan almond.

Rick Scott does an excellent impression of a governor who cares about every person in his state when he soberly warns that Matthew, an impending Category 4 hurricane, is life-threatening and must be taken seriously. Though the storm did have some devastating consequences in the Sunshine State, it did not actually make landfall here, promptly earning Scott a "Pants on Fire" rating.

Big news at Tampa International Airport: Iceland-Air is soon to offer nonstop flights, giving Democratic voters a nice option to Canada.

The first cross-bay ferry between St. Petersburg and Tampa makes its camera-worthy debut, gliding across smooth waters under sunny skies with muckety-mucks and media aboard. That perfect PR moment is marred only momentarily: The boat dangerously lists after St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman urges everyone over to one side, where he swears he just saw dolphins cavorting with manatees and possibly mermaids.

Speculation later says this may have been the mayor's attempt to keep anyone on board from viewing any possible evidence of the millions of gallons previously dumped into local waters from his city's overburdened sewer system.

Some low-income Tampa families that invested in homes as part of a plan to rebuild public housing got stuck with a disaster instead when the properties turned out to be built with nasty, toxic Chinese drywall. After Times reports, miracle of miracles: the city, county and housing authority are teaming up to fix the homes.

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. And even more unbelievable, there's good government, too.

The One Who Once Could Not Possibly Win went and won. And despite predictions to the contrary from some, the sun came up over Tampa Bay the next day anyway.

Sue Carlton can be reached at carlton@tampabay.com.