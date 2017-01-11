Carrollwood Village's community garden yields more than vegetables

CARROLLWOOD — Some Carrollwood Village residents with a penchant for farming find themselves basking in the beauty of a community garden that's brought residents together in ways few could have anticipated.

The Village Institute for Sustainable Technologies & Agriculture or VISTA Gardens is in full bloom just off of South Village Drive, near The Village Towers. It's been the brainchild of The Carrollwood Village Homeowners Association Phase III President Bill West for more than a decade. The smile on West's face as he walks and waters the 4-acre property, that's run by a solar-powered water pump, bespeaks a man watching over a lot of hard work that's finally paid off.

And how has it paid off? Right now, the seasonal yield includes eggplant, tomatoes, lettuces, onions, carrots, radishes, herbs, broccoli and even roselles, the Florida cranberry.

The team came together before the place. West heard Sweetwater Organic Farms founder Rick Martinez on a WMNF-FM 88.5 radio show explain how he ran a community garden and the idea stuck. Former Sweetwater president Brad Snyder teamed up with West to create a business plan and setup the non-profit.

There were some choices. West could have gone with a Community Supported Agriculture model, where members pay a seasonal fee to access weekly shares of the farm's harvest. This insulates the small farmer from risk and is a popular model but that wasn't quite what West had envisioned.

"At CSAs, most people just pickup produce," West said. "In this garden, everything is done by our members."

Sure, The Hillsborough County Parks Department leases them the land. Sure, Mike Cammisa of CES Engineering helped clear and re-grade the property and Tom Levin of Ekistics Design helped plan it out, but the day-to-day working of the garden is completely done by members.

"The best part, is that it's not relying on me," West said. "It's running itself."

They started with six plots in June of 2014 with 18 members. Today they have 76 plots and 85 active members. Members pay an annual or bi-annual fee to rent either a 4-foot by 12-foot raised, cedar bed or log-edged plots in 4-by-4 increments.

VISTA Gardens cooperates with local businesses. They get their mulch and wood donated by local tree trimming companies. They get their compost mix from the local restaurants and coffee houses and from the local presbyterian church's food bank leftovers.

VISTA donates their leftover produce to the food bank at The Village Presbyterian Church.

The cooperative nature reflected in the business collaborations is also manifested among the residents.

"I've lived here for a long time and it wasn't until this garden that I've really felt a sense of community," Vista Gardens member Barb Mahlmeister said. "I've met neighbors I didn't know I had."

Mahlmeister's plot is adjacent to fellow member Jeff Vecera's.

"My grandkids come play here and help with the gardening. I want to get them to understand that it takes work to grow food," Vecera said. "This is not something you see everywhere and you should see everywhere.

"It's a wonderful thing to have here."