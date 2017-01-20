Castor earns prestigious Parke Wright Award

TAMPA — Jane Castor says she never directly sought leadership roles.

The former Tampa Police chief, a two-sport star during her college days at the University of Tampa, said her ascension into leadership was borne out of a competitive drive that helped her succeed in sports and eventually rise through the ranks of the department.

"I never had to be No. 1, I just couldn't be No. 2," Castor recently said. So I'm a little bit competitive, but I never, ever aspired to be chief of police. I just did the best I could in the positions I held and the best I could on any promotional examinations."

The drive to be the best landed Castor another honor last week: Leadership Tampa Alumni's prestigious Parke Wright III Award. Much to her surprise, Castor received the award during the organization's annual luncheon at the Bryan Glazer Family Jewish Community Center on Jan. 18.

Castor joins such luminaries as Rhea Law, Jose Valiente, Renee Vaughn and John Brabson in receiving the distinction.

The group annually gives the award to someone who has, "demonstrated exceptional leadership and made a significant difference in the Tampa Bay community." Recipients have exhibited many of the attributes associated with Wright, the former executive vice president of Lykes Bros. and civic leader who passed away in 2001.

Wright is largely credited with creating the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce's program that became known as Leadership Tampa.

Castor, a graduate of the program, said the biggest achievement of her professional career was helping reduce Tampa's crime by more than 70 percent, but she put on the twist on the oft cited statistics.

"The important number is all the individuals who weren't victimized by crimes," Castor said.

Castor, 59, may have another leadership role in her future. She's often mentioned as a potential mayoral candidate in 2019, but she remained non-committal.

"I wouldn't rule it out. but I can't say definitively, 100 percent," Castor said. "Two years is a long time."

