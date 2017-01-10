College Football Playoff notebook: Misled Alabama fans get scalper arrested

Misled Alabama fans get scalper arrested

TAMPA — Don't mess with Alabama fans.

It's a lesson a ticket scalper from Orlando learned the hard way after Tampa police arrested him before Monday night's national championship game at Raymond James Stadium.

Working through Craigslist, the scalper sold two fake tickets for $1,000 each to a couple of Alabama fans Sunday night.

"They look like the real thing," said police spokesman Stephen Hegarty. Suspecting they had been scammed, the buyers contacted the scalper and asked to buy more tickets. When they met him again, they called police and restrained him until officers arrived.

At kickoff Monday night, the least expensive tickets remaining online were commanding prices of at least $2,343 or more (in some cases, a lot more). Just an hour before, the lowest price tickets could be had for $1,795.

Dierks Bentley revs up Raymond James

Before the game, country star Dierks Bentley headlined a festival-sized concert stage at the Championship Tailgate, a sprawling campus of corporate tents and interactive exhibits that included a live broadcast of ESPN's College GameDay.

Pledging to pump fans up, Bentley and his band picked and plucked through 60 minutes of hits like Tip It on Back and Somewhere on a Beach.

"Perfect college football night," he said. "It's a freaking blast being here."

Apart from Bentley and the parade of athletes, coaches and analysts moving to and from the GameDay set, the celebrity quotient was relatively low at the Championship Tailgate — unless you count Dr. Pepper pitchman "Larry Culpepper," who snapped photos with fans outside a tent decorated with bobbleheads in his likeness. (Rumors of an appearance by rapper and actor Ice Cube on the GameDay set proved true, but alas, only inside the stadium, not outside at the Tailgate.)

Parking spots prove elusive, expensive

Finding a game-day parking spot within view of the stadium was not cheap nor easy Monday.

Four hours before kickoff, the Pink Pony Showgirls strip club about a mile from the game had nearly sold out its parking spaces, available for $35 each.

That was among the lowest prices seen Monday.

The going rate for parking at homes and businesses within a mile of the stadium seemed to be $50, though some places a bit closer were asking for $80 and even $100.

And few of the one-day entrepreneurs were negotiating.

Off Himes Avenue, homes and businesses close to the stadium had signs declaring all spaces "pre-paid only," the same as official stadium spots.

Family travels 10,000 miles to root on 'Bama

Stuart Gregor and his family are not typical Alabama fans. For one thing, they live in Australia.

Gregor said he started watching American football a few years ago and got hooked by "the orange team" — the Denver Broncos. In February, he went to the Super Bowl to watch them play and met some fans who told him the real action was in the college game.

Gregor soon found a new team to root for — Alabama.

He made plans six months ago to attend the championship game here with his family but only if the Crimson Tide made it in. "I did a lot of research and Alabama had the winning streak," Gregor said. "They're really, really, really good and I love maroon."

"And the big 'A' for Australia," said his partner, Sally Lewis.

Tampa impresses family from S.C.

The team that worked to bring the championship game here hit a bull's-eye with Ryan Christian.

Christian thought of Tampa as a "dirty, rundown city," but after a weekend visit to see her beloved Clemson play in the big game, Christian and her family are considering a return trip.

"We are seriously so impressed with it," she said.

The family drove about six hours from their home in Beaufort, S.C., and arrived in Tampa on Saturday. They ate at Jackson's Bistro on Harbour Island, walked around the Tampa Convention Center and Curtis Hixon Park for playoff events and hit up Ybor City for sushi and drinks.

If they come again, they'll drive out to Clearwater so her three kids can see the famous captive dolphins — Winter and Hope.

Her father, Doug Walker, who lives in Clemson, S.C., also likes the Tampa area.

"It has a nice feel to it," he said. "Tampa's got it going on. I would vacation here."

Times staff writers Anastasia Dawson, Richard Danielson, Allie Knothe and Jay Cridlin contributed to this report.