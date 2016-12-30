Day laborers seek an honest dollar on the 'street of dreams'

SEMINOLE HEIGHTS — It's 5 a.m. and Charlie Johnson's pesky alarm clock goes off again.

With its piercing sound, Johnson, a 43-year-old former New York City native, jumps out of a makeshift, bug-infested bed at his run-down motel room on Nebraska Avenue.

Throwing on his dirty jeans and T-shirt, he runs out the door and down the block to catch the No. 2 bus in hopes of being on time to secure his usual spot on the side street south of the Home Depot parking lot in Seminole Heights.

No time for coffee and doughnuts. It's a potential workday for him as a street-side, independent day-laborer.

Seemingly down-and-out men, and even a few women, from throughout the north side of Tampa converge on this well-known location, hoping for a day's work for a day's pay. If they're lucky, it will be all cash with no taxes taken out.

Gazing up and down the street, all shapes, sizes and just about every ethnicity can be seen. It's a microcosm of the needy who are willing to work. For them, it's not New Year's Day as much as it's just another day — another opportunity, on what they call the "street of dreams."

In one corner, there's a group of about eight Hispanic men lingering next to a fence, eyes laser-focused on every vehicle that passes by in hopes that someone may need day workers.

Across the street, an array of African-American men, ranging from their mid-20s to their mid-60s, anxiously wait for a potential employer to select them for an assignment that could bring them a night's rest at one of the neighborhood's many low-cost motels.

Employment would result in a meal at the nearby McDonald's, or even some cigarettes and a six-pack of beer.

"I've been standing at this very spot for over a year and it's hit and miss on getting picked up for work," says David Gonzalez, a 52-year-old former warehouse manager from Texas. "I used to have a great family and a good job, and then drinking alcohol became more important. I lost it all, and now I'm essentially homeless."

Gonzalez says he would rather do this seven days a week than risk the possibility of jail by stealing or robbing. He's been incarcerated a few times, so he knows the consequences.

So, who are these drive-by employers that potentially risk their own personal safety by hiring unknown and apparently down on their luck members of society? Surprisingly, there's a wide range that includes local building contractors, home owners, and even the affluent who drive through daily to find someone to fill their work needs: be it simple yard work, odd jobs or roofing.

The employers prefer not to tackle these tasks alone and look for cheap labor. They also prefer not to be quoted in the paper. Several politely said no when questioned. Understandably, it was due to concerns about using untaxed labor, liability and a bit of embarrassment about paying low wages to the workers.

Yet the workers welcome the opportunity, regardless of the legalities.

"I've worked for many home builders that want my strong back to lift heavy pallets of lumber and cement to build their projects." said Charlie, as he listens intently to a buddy who is negotiating a possible job for three guys to haul trash from a construction site for a few hours.

"No job too big or too small," Charlie calls out to oncoming cars.

When it comes to this wild-west version of self-employment, anything goes. However, every so often the police drive by to ensure that the men are keeping the area as safe as possible, as well as the people soliciting the job seekers.

This frenetic scene is re-enacted seven days a week by able-bodied workers that find legal employment very difficult or next to impossible to attain due to a criminal past, homelessness, or just the desire to work when they need to make enough money to survive the day. The qualifications at this job site are simple: Show up.

What about the pay? Charlie and his small band of brothers proceeded to discuss their terms to accept a job offer.

"We work hard for $10 an hour, four-hour minimum." said Alonzo, one of Charlie's friends and also a daily street worker. "Sometimes we get lucky and the man pays us a bonus of $5 or $10, but that's rare; and in all honesty, we're happy to get the work."

At the end of the day, if selected, the men are exhausted, dirty and hungry, but always with the lingering thought that they will be back in the morning to start all over again.

