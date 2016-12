Florida defensive lineman Antonneous Clayton feeds Cupid, the giraffe, a piece of lettuce as his teammates record the encounter on their phones during a visit to Busch Gardens in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Photos by ANDRES LEIVA | Times

tampa

University of Florida players and their Outback Bowl opponents, the Iowa Hawkeyes, visited the animals and rode the rides Wednesday at Busch Gardens in Tampa. Above, defensive lineman Atonneous Clayton feeds Cupid as teammates record the encounter on their phones. At top, Gators offensive lineman Antonio Riles, right, reacts after riding Falcon's Fury with Justus Reed, left. The game is at 1 p.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium.