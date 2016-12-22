DeWitt: For safety of residents, dump Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department

You'd think this alone would be enough to persuade Hernando County commissioners to disband the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department:

"(The department) is not consistently following proper … dispatch and response procedures to emergency incidents."

That's pretty important for any fire department, handling medical emergencies, and the above passage from a report by the county's own staff goes on to say just how important: The actions (or inactions) of Hernando Beach volunteers could easily cause delays in care for patients whose lives are at risk.

But if that's not enough to convince a majority of commissioners, and it wasn't at a meeting earlier this month, there's more. Much more.

As Times staff writer Barbara Behrendt wrote in an online story Dec. 2, http://www.tampabay.com/news/localgovernment/continuing-issues-could-lead-to-end-of-fire-department-in-hernando-beach/2304915 the Hernando Beach department has a history of stunningly unprofessional behavior dating back more than two years and continuing to the present, with "volunteers failing to respond to 911 calls, failing to report who is available to respond to such calls and (the respondents') qualifications, and ongoing issues" with reports about finances and response times.

The older allegations — denied by those involved — include drinking at the fire station and the private use of the department's gas card.

And then there was the woman bitten by a pet dog at the station, bitten badly enough that eventually she had to be transported to a trauma unit in Pasco County. At the woman's request, the firefighters on duty — a crew supposedly hard-wired to respond to such crises — called the woman's husband and told him she needed a lift to the hospital.

Put it all together and there's no doubt it's time to disband the Hernando Beach department, the last all-volunteer squad in the county. In fact, there's no doubt about the point raised by at least two people at the recent commission meeting: The county could be held liable for continuing to entrust the Hernando Beach department with life-and-death functions after hearing so much evidence about its deficiencies.

Actually, it's time for a true, all-encompassing countywide service. That would also mean doing away with the Brooksville Fire Department, which, when it comes to emergency services, can be viewed as Hernando Beach East.

Neither department is equipped to handle advanced life-support calls. The fire chief of the professional (or at least paid) Brooksville department is former Hernando Beach chief David Freda. A current Brooksville firefighter, David Murdoch, is the current Hernando Beach chief.

As with the Hernando Beach crew, county firefighters sounded the alarm about the city department, saying its firefighters lack experience and depend heavily on mutual aid from the county.

But commissioners at least have an excuse when it comes to Brooksville. The decision about whether to disband the department isn't up to them, but to the Brooksville City Council.

Not so with Hernando Beach. Commissioners can terminate their agreement with a mere 60-day notice, or even sooner if they deem the situation to be an emergency. They punted at the meeting earlier this month, thanks in part to the mystifying support for the volunteer department by Commissioner Wayne Dukes, a Hernando Beach resident.

Commissioners have an opportunity to head in a decisively safer, more progressive direction when the matter comes up again at a February workshop.

Actually, it's more than an opportunity. Knowing what they know from their staffers' report — the real possibility of tragedy from allowing things to stay as they are — it's an obligation.

